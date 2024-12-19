Infosys Achieves Binding Corporate Rules Certification from EU Data Protection Authorities

First India -headquartered company to receive BCR certification

An accredited data privacy compliance framework for international data transfers from the EU

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has obtained regulatory approvals for its Binding Corporate Rules (BCR) from the Hesse Data Protection Authority, Germany, following concurrence from the EDPB (European Data Protection Board).

BCR provides a lawful framework within which organizations can transfer personal data internationally within their group companies. Two sets of BCRs have been approved for Infosys, one as a data controller (BCR-C) and the other as a data processor (BCR-P).

This BCR certification, which has been achieved for both Infosys' own and client data, strengthens the company's focus in maintaining consistent standards of data privacy and protection. This further enables seamless transfer of personal information from Europe to any Infosys Group location globally, and it is a milestone achievement in today's AI-first world in addressing concerns around cross-border data transfers.

"This accomplishment reinforces Infosys' commitment towards responsible business practices. Today, the need to protect personal data is critical, and Infosys is helping clients carry out their business in a compliant environment. This recognition is a key differentiator for us when it comes to processing personal data and further affirms our dedication to accountability and trust," said Inderpreet Sawhney, Group General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, Infosys.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

