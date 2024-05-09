Infosys and Formula E Strike New Partnership to Enable Next-Gen Fan Experiences Powered by AI and Digital Innovations

This multi-year technology association will provide in-race insights, fan engagement, and sustainability solutions for the world's first all-electric motorsport

BENGALURU, India, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE : INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a strategic three-year partnership with the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, the global motorsport championship for electric cars, as its official Digital Innovation Partner. Through this collaboration, Infosys will provide in-race analytics, unlock fan engagement experiences, and enhance sustainability reporting and tracking for the Formula E championship.

The partnership between Infosys and Formula E will focus on three core areas: fan growth, technology innovation, and continued environmental stewardship.

Creating a new Fan Customer Data Platform: With the aim of engaging 500 million fans by 2030, Infosys will help build an AI-powered Fan Customer Data Platform for Formula E to unlock deep fan engagement and personalization opportunities, allowing Formula E to better serve its growing global fan base.

Jeff Dodds, Chief Executive Officer, Formula E, said, "Infosys' expertise in cutting-edge technologies makes them the ideal partner to help us drive the future of electric motorsport. We are excited to work with them to deliver exceptional experiences for our global fan base and further strengthen Formula E's position as a leader in sustainable, digital-first sports. Infosys' commitment to sustainability and innovation aligns perfectly with our vision, and we are confident that this collaboration will unlock new avenues in our key focus areas."

Sumit Virmani, EVP & Global Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys, said, "Infosys has built and nurtured several strategic sports collaborations globally. We are now delighted to partner with Formula E, a visionary motorsport series, that shares our passion for sustainability and AI-led innovation. This strategic collaboration will showcase our AI, digital, and analytics prowess, elevating the fan experience, while enhancing Formula E's sustainability goals. Together, we aim to redefine the possibilities in electric motorsport."

As a brand, Infosys has been successfully associated with the global tennis ecosystem for nine years through strong partnerships with Roland-Garros, Australian Open, ATP, and the International Tennis Hall of Fame. In addition, we continue to accelerate brand momentum through our collaboration with the Madison Square Garden, including key MSG properties New York Knicks, New York Rangers, and the Madison Square Garden Arena. Through all these partnerships, Infosys has successfully demonstrated how it brings to life the benefits of AI into sports.

