Infosys and MSG Networks to Enhance Knicks & Rangers Coverage for 2023-2024 Season Through Infosys Topaz-Powered AI Highlights Platform

Next-generation digital capability will harness the power of AI to allow MSG Networks to instantly generate and deliver Knicks and Rangers game highlights for the upcoming season

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE, BSE) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced an Infosys Topaz-powered artificial intelligence (AI) innovation with MSG Networks as part of its ongoing relationship, which MSG Networks' can use to enhance coverage of the 2023-2024 Knicks and Rangers seasons across social platforms. The arrangement includes Infosys Topaz AI, data and analytics solutions, as well as its signature 'AI Highlights' technology.

Through a set of immersive, smart AI-powered tools, MSG Networks will now be able to curate highlights during and immediately following Knicks and Rangers games this season, with minimal human intervention. This innovative AI technology can quickly analyze a game to generate unique highlight packages that are ready to publish within minutes, whether it's a clip of an individual player or a video compilation of a certain type of play, such as every slam dunk, assist, goal or save from the game.

"Our technology collaboration with MSG is bringing the fan experience to new heights with AI-powered highlights enabled by Infosys Topaz," said Rajesh Varrier, EVP, Head of Digital Experience, Infosys. "New York fans expect greatness from their teams and this innovation will give them rapid access to relive exceptional plays and is reflective of MSG's commitment to making the fan experience unparalleled."

"We know our fans expect immediate highlights of momentous dunks or goals, and other memorable plays throughout our game coverage, and Infosys' AI technology will allow us to deliver these types of highlights quickly to our rabid Knicks and Rangers fans," said Kevin Marotta, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Research for MSG Networks.

The 'AI Highlights' tool can also automate the identification of key, shareable moments from the game that will help to increase fan engagement and drive the conversation on social media.

Since November 2021, as MSG's Digital Innovation partner, Infosys continues to drive cutting-edge technological experiences for stakeholders across select MSG properties including the Knicks, Rangers and the Madison Square Garden Arena.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks, a pioneer in sports media, owns and operates two award-winning regional sports and entertainment networks and a companion streaming service that serve the nation's number one media market, the New York DMA, as well as other portions of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. The networks feature a wide range of compelling sports content, including exclusive live local games and other programming of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres, as well as significant coverage of the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills. This content, in addition to a diverse array of other sporting events and critically acclaimed original programming, has established MSG Networks as the gold standard in regional sports. MSG Networks is part of the Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR).

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, our ability to attract and retain personnel, our transition to hybrid work model, economic uncertainties, technological innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, and our corporate actions including acquisitions. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

