Infosys announces Strategic Collaboration with Sally Beauty to Bring Enterprise-scale IT Efficiencies from Hyper-automation

Infosys Topaz will deliver accelerated business value from AI and future-proof the business

BENGALURU, India and DENTON, Texas, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced its strategic collaboration with Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH), an American international specialty beauty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. Driving enterprise-scale IT transformation, Infosys will implement best practices in IT operations to bring efficiencies through the optimization of IT service delivery.

Scott Lindblom, CIO, Sally Beauty, said, "We are excited to be collaborating with Infosys as we take SBH into the future by modernizing our IT service delivery and meeting the goals set by our 'Fuel for Growth' initiative. Embracing AI-amplified IT is a significant step forward for us in enabling us to, in turn, deliver exceptional experiences for our customers."

The collaboration will also help SBH standardize and simplify their IT systems and services by implementing AI-driven hyper-automation. The transformation will enable SBH to activate enhanced IT services with 24/7 predictive and proactive monitoring.

Karmesh Vaswani, EVP and Global Head of Consumer, Retail and Logistics, Infosys, said, "We are delighted to partner with Sally Beauty Holdings in their journey to embrace industry leadership and excellence in customer experience. Our assembly of Infosys Topaz applied AI assets, shaped from years of our global experience in the retail and consumer goods world, will help SBH to leapfrog ahead with an AI-first enterprise stack. Our collaboration exemplifies the commitment Infosys has to empowering businesses to accelerate their AI-led transformation while amplifying customer delight and operational efficiency."

The project will consolidate numerous support services, drive process improvements and optimize costs over a five-year window.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 7,000 products for hair color, hair care, nails, and skin care through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Bondbar®, Strawberry Leopard®, Generic Value Products®, Inspired by Nature® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, L'Oreal®, Wahl® and Babyliss Pro®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 8,000 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico®, Amika® and Moroccannoil®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/4364085/Infosys_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Infosys