Infosys Collaborates with Knorr-Bremse to Accelerate AI-Enabled Enterprise Transformation

Leverages Infosys Topaz to help modernize IT systems, improve operational efficiency, and enhance service quality across global SAP and PLM application landscape

BENGALURU, India and MUNICH, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in AI-first business consulting and technology services, today announced a strategic, long-term collaboration with Knorr-Bremse AG, a global manufacturer of braking systems and safety-critical components for rail and commercial vehicles. As part of Knorr-Bremse AG's Tech4Value (T4V) IT transformation program, Infosys will deliver end-to-end managed services across the company's entire enterprise application ecosystem spanning both Rail and Commercial Vehicle divisions.

The collaboration will help Knorr-Bremse AG simplify and modernize its IT landscape, improve service quality for its global workforce, and accelerate its shift toward a value-driven, future-ready IT operating model. The scope covers the full enterprise application stack, from core ERP and data platforms to engineering and product lifecycle systems. Beyond technology modernization, the transformation will strengthen operational resilience, compliance, and service governance. It will also enable faster innovation cycles, enhance engineering collaboration and employee experience, and support the scalable growth of Knorr-Bremse's global Rail and Commercial Vehicle businesses.

Infosys will combine its SAP, data, engineering, and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) expertise with AI-led capabilities powered by Infosys Topaz, using generative and agentic AI technologies, to move Knorr-Bremse beyond traditional managed services. Together, the companies will focus on driving measurable outcomes and sustained productivity gains through AI-led automation.

Satheeskaran Navaratnam, Chief Digital Officer & VP Transformation & Governance IT, Knorr-Bremse, said, "At Knorr-Bremse, we are building a future-ready technology foundation that supports innovation and long-term value creation. Our Tech4Value program is central to this journey, helping us create a more agile, efficient, and scalable IT environment across the organization. By working with Infosys, we aim to make our technology estate as optimized and reliable as the systems we build for our customers, ensuring that every layer of our infrastructure is equipped to support the pace of change our business demands."

Jasmeet Singh, EVP and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, "For global manufacturers operating in safety-critical industries, resilient, efficient, and high-performing enterprise applications are essential to maintaining business continuity and competitiveness. Infosys will help Knorr-Bremse enhance its application landscape through a combination of deep manufacturing expertise, advanced automation, and AI-enabled service delivery. By improving operational efficiency, accelerating issue resolution, and supporting continuous modernization, we aim to help Knorr-Bremse drive greater business value and maintain the reliability and agility needed in a rapidly evolving market."

About Infosys

Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY) is a global leader in AI first business consulting and technology services. Over 325,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. As navigators of enterprise transformation, we enable businesses in 59 countries to unlock AI value at scale. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we accelerate business transformation through our AI-first value framework, deep domain expertise, and our unique ability to orchestrate innovations from our AI-native partner ecosystem. Infosys is recognised as the fastest growing IT services brand globally, committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable partner for our clients where deep talent expertise, in an inclusive workplace, help them navigate their next.

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