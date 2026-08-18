Infosys collabore avec Knorr-Bremse pour accélérer sa transformation numérique grâce à l'IA

Grâce à Infosys Topaz, l'entreprise entend moderniser ses systèmes IT, améliorer son efficacité opérationnelle et renforcer la qualité de service sur l'ensemble des applications SAP et PLM à l'échelle mondiale

BENGALURU, Inde et MUNICH, 18 août 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), leader mondial du conseil et des services technologiques « AI-first », annonce aujourd'hui une collaboration stratégique de long terme avec Knorr-Bremse AG , fabricant mondial de systèmes de freinage et de composants critiques pour la sécurité destinés aux véhicules ferroviaires et commerciaux.

Dans le cadre du programme de transformation IT Tech4Value (T4V) de Knorr-Bremse AG, Infosys fournira des services managés de bout en bout couvrant l'ensemble de l'écosystème applicatif de l'entreprise, pour ses divisions Rail et Véhicules commerciaux.

Cette collaboration aidera Knorr-Bremse AG à simplifier et moderniser son environnement IT, à améliorer la qualité de service pour ses collaborateurs et à accélérer sa transition vers un modèle opérationnel IT orienté 'valeur' et prêt pour l'avenir. Le périmètre couvre l'ensemble des applications d'entreprise, des ERP et plateformes de données stratégiques jusqu'aux systèmes d'ingénierie et de gestion du cycle de vie des produits. Au-delà de la modernisation technologique, cette transformation renforcera la résilience opérationnelle, la conformité et la gouvernance des services. Elle permettra également d'accélérer les cycles d'innovation, d'améliorer la collaboration entre les équipes d'ingénierie et l'expérience collaborateur, et de soutenir la croissance des activités Rail et Véhicules commerciaux de Knorr-Bremse dans le monde.

Infosys combinera son expertise en SAP, data, ingénierie et gestion du cycle de vie des produits (PLM) avec les capacités d'IA d'Infosys Topaz, fondées sur l'IA générative et l'IA agentique, afin de permettre à Knorr-Bremse d'aller au-delà des services managés traditionnels. Objectif : obtenir des résultats mesurables et des gains de productivité durables grâce à l'automatisation pilotée par l'IA.

Satheeskaran Navaratnam, Chief Digital Officer & VP Transformation & Governance IT, Knorr-Bremse, déclare : « Chez Knorr-Bremse, nous construisons une infrastructure technologique prête pour l'avenir, capable de soutenir l'innovation et la création de valeur à long terme. Notre programme Tech4Value est au cœur de cette transformation et nous aide à mettre en place un environnement IT plus agile, plus efficace et plus évolutif dans toute l'organisation. En travaillant avec Infosys, nous voulons rendre notre environnement technologique aussi optimisé et fiable que les systèmes que nous concevons pour nos clients, afin que chaque couche de notre infrastructure puisse suivre le rythme des évolutions qu'exige notre activité. »

Jasmeet Singh, EVP et Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, conclut : « Pour les industriels opérant dans des secteurs où la sécurité est critique, disposer d'applications d'entreprise résilientes, efficaces et performantes est essentiel pour assurer la continuité des activités et rester compétitifs. Infosys aidera Knorr-Bremse à faire évoluer son environnement applicatif en combinant une expertise approfondie de l'industrie manufacturière, des capacités avancées d'automatisation et des services reposant sur l'IA. En améliorant l'efficacité opérationnelle, en accélérant la résolution des incidents et en soutenant une modernisation continue, nous souhaitons aider Knorr-Bremse à créer davantage de valeur tout en conservant la fiabilité et l'agilité nécessaires sur un marché en évolution rapide. »

About Infosys

Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY) is a global leader in AI first business consulting and technology services. Over 325,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. As navigators of enterprise transformation, we enable businesses in 59 countries to unlock AI value at scale. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we accelerate business transformation through our AI-first value framework, deep domain expertise, and our unique ability to orchestrate innovations from our AI-native partner ecosystem. Infosys is recognised as the fastest growing IT services brand globally, committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable partner for our clients where deep talent expertise, in an inclusive workplace, help them navigate their next.

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