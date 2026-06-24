Infosys Collaborates with Sentara to Unlock AI Value and Scale Enterprise AI Adoption in Healthcare Services

Collaboration focuses on improving efficiency across the enterprise utilizing AI with tangible outcomes across IT, hospital operations and clinical support

BENGALURU, India and NORFOLK, Va., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in AI–first business consulting and technology services, today announced its strategic collaboration with Sentara, a leading not–for–profit healthcare organization, to create a scalable foundation for AI–driven transformation that aims to enhance efficiency, support clinicians and staff, and improve experiences for patients and members.

As part of its AI-first approach, Infosys is leveraging Infosys Topaz Fabric, a purpose-built agentic services suite, which unifies infrastructure, models, data, applications and workflows into a composable, agent-ready ecosystem, spanning AI strategy and road–mapping. The framework will allow Sentara to reference architectures, AI–first SDLC modernization and govern scaling to embed AI across core hospital and enterprise workflows. This vision includes aligning AI initiatives to real–world healthcare priorities spanning care management, employee productivity and digital front–office experiences.

The collaboration emphasizes responsible AI design, enterprise guardrails and operational readiness enabling AI to move from experimentation to production across healthcare systems. This approach will enable Sentara to prioritize high–value use cases, scale successful pilots and evolve AI capabilities across business operations and IT in line with the organization's strategic goals and regulatory considerations. By embedding AI within day–to–day workflows, the initiative aims to help Sentara operate with greater speed, consistency and resilience while maintaining a strong focus on patient and caregiver experience. The collaboration focuses on building trust in AI, enabling responsible adoption and delivering measurable value across clinical, operational and digital domains.

Jamisson Fowler, SVP and Chief Digital Officer, Sentara, said, "As we continue to advance our digital strategy, working with Infosys enables us to take a thoughtful and scalable approach to AI adoption across the enterprise. This collaboration helps ensure AI is deployed in ways that genuinely improve how our hospital teams work supporting efficiency, care delivery and the communities we serve while remaining secure, compliant and patient–centered."

Venky Ananth, EVP and Global Head, Healthcare, Infosys, said, "Healthcare organizations are at a pivotal moment where AI can meaningfully enhance clinical and operational outcomes when it is adopted responsibly and at scale. Our collaboration with Sentara is focused on unlocking AI value by building a strong enterprise AI foundation spanning architecture, governance and AI–first delivery models so that innovation is operationalized across hospital systems and translates into real efficiency gains for clinicians, staff and patients."

Watch Jamisson Fowler, SVP and Chief Digital Officer, Sentara, discuss the collaboration here.

About Sentara

Sentara Health, an integrated, not-for-profit health care delivery system, celebrates more than 135 years in pursuit of its mission - "we improve health every day." Sentara is one of the largest health systems in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, and among the top 20 largest not-for-profit integrated health systems in the country, with 34,000 employees, 12 hospitals in Virginia and Northeastern North Carolina, including 10 hospitals with the prestigious Magnet® recognition, and the Sentara Health Plans division which serves more than 1 million members in Virginia and Florida. Sentara is recognized nationally for clinical quality and safety and is strategically focused on innovation and creating an extraordinary health care experience for our patients and members. Sentara was named a Health Quality Innovator of the Year (2024), was recognized by Forbes as "America's Best-In-State Employer" (2024), "Best Employer for Veterans" (2022, 2023), and "Best Employer for Women" (2020), and named to IBM Watson Health's "Top 15 Health Systems" (2021, 2018).

About Infosys

Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY) is a global leader in AI first business consulting and technology services. Over 325,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. As navigators of enterprise transformation, we enable businesses in 63 countries to unlock AI value at scale. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we accelerate business transformation through our AI-first value framework, deep domain expertise, and our unique ability to orchestrate innovations from our AI-native partner ecosystem. Infosys is recognised as the fastest growing IT services brand globally, committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable partner for our clients where deep talent expertise, in an inclusive workplace, help them navigate their next.

Visit https://www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as artificial intelligence ("AI"), generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

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SOURCE Infosys