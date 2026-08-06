Infosys et Metsä Group renforcent leur collaboration stratégique pour accélérer la transformation des opérations IT grâce à l'IA

Une transformation qui repose sur Infosys Topaz Fabric afin de déployer des opérations IT intelligentes et agentiques

BANGALORE, Inde, et ESPOO, Finlande, 6 août 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), leader mondial du conseil et des services technologiques « AI-first », annonce aujourd'hui le renforcement de sa collaboration de longue date avec Metsä Group, groupe finlandais de l'industrie forestière présent à l'échelle mondiale. Dans le cadre de cet engagement pluriannuel, Infosys accompagnera la transformation de l'environnement IT de Metsä Group vers un modèle opérationnel plus efficace, unifié et prêt pour l'IA, tout en fournissant des services IT de bout en bout à l'échelle des opérations mondiales du Groupe.

Infosys mobilisera son expertise sectorielle et ses capacités technologiques pour tout un ensemble de services : gestion des applications, des opérations cloud, des services liés à l'environnement de travail, support sur site des interfaces entre les technologies de l'information et les technologies opérationnelles (IT/OT), activités de centre de services.

Ces services seront déployés aussi bien sur les sites industriels que dans les bureaux de Metsä Group. Grâce à cette collaboration, Infosys contribuera à améliorer la productivité et à générer des économies significatives, tout en posant les fondations d'une innovation continue reposant sur l'automatisation, l'IA générative et une gestion des services fondée sur les données.

Au cœur de cette transformation figure Infosys Topaz Fabric, une suite ouverte, composable et spécialement conçue pour les services agentiques. Elle permettra de déployer des capacités d'IA agentique et d'intégrer davantage d'intelligence au sein des opérations IT de Metsä Group. Elle contribuera également à améliorer la qualité des services, à accélérer la résolution des incidents et à générer des économies dans le cadre de cette collaboration élargie.

Kristiina Lammila, Chief Information Officer chez Metsä Group, déclare : « Cet engagement marque une nouvelle étape dans la collaboration de longue date entre Metsä et Infosys. Nous simplifions et transformons notre modèle d'externalisation IT afin de répondre aux exigences d'efficacité de l'environnement économique actuel. Nous sommes convaincus de notre capacité commune à atteindre ces objectifs et à accélérer la transformation des systèmes d'information de Metsä grâce à l'IA. »

Ruchir Budhwar, V EVP & Industry Head, Europe, Manufacturing chez Infosys, ajoute : « L'industrie forestière doit faire face simultanément à une hausse des coûts, à une complexité opérationnelle croissante et à la nécessité de déployer l'innovation portée par l'IA à grande échelle. Metsä Group aborde ces enjeux avec une vision claire et une réelle ambition. Sa décision de consolider et de transformer les systèmes d'information du Groupe avec Infosys témoigne de la confiance bâtie au fil de nombreuses années de collaboration. Infosys apporte une expertise approfondie du secteur manufacturier ainsi qu'une approche éprouvée donnant la priorité à l'IA. Infosys Topaz Fabric placera les opérations intelligentes et agentiques au cœur de cet engagement. Nous sommes pleinement mobilisés pour produire les résultats les plus importants pour les activités de Metsä, tout en renforçant notre engagement à long terme sur le marché finlandais et notre position de partenaire technologique de premier plan dans la région. »

About Metsä Group

Metsä Group has its roots in the Finnish forest: our parent company Metsäliitto Cooperative is owned by approximately 90,000 forest owners. We make wood products that people around the world need every day. We focus on pulp, paperboards, tissue and greaseproof papers, wood products, and wood supply and forest services. We are committed to regenerative forestry that measurably strengthens the forest ecosystem. We promote a culture of diversity, equality and inclusion. In 2025, our sales totalled EUR 5.8 billion, and we employ about 8,800 people.

More information: www.metsagroup.com

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About Infosys

Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY) is a global leader in AI first business consulting and technology services. Over 325,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. As navigators of enterprise transformation, we enable businesses in 59 countries to unlock AI value at scale. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we accelerate business transformation through our AI-first value framework, deep domain expertise, and our unique ability to orchestrate innovations from our AI-native partner ecosystem. Infosys is recognized as the fastest growing IT services brand globally, committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable partner for our clients where deep talent expertise, in an inclusive workplace, help them navigate their next.

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