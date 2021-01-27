Infosys Expands Relationship with Snowflake to Become Elite Service Partner

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has achieved Elite Status in the Snowflake Partner Network. Along with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, Infosys will offer transformational solutions for enterprises, built on Snowflake's Data Cloud, which include a hyper data economy for enterprises, proven industry and business solutions and managed cloud consumption solutions from the Infosys Cobalt portfolio.

Infosys' POV on hyper data economy opens up new possibilities for businesses to connect unconnected data, across industry boundaries, while monetizing their own data to draw richer actionable business insights, explore new business models, build new solutions and create connected customer experience. Snowflake enables secure data exchange with strong yet flexible processes for operations ranging from data consumption to monetization.

Infosys industry and business solutions will bring together a growing portfolio of ready-to-launch, cloud-first applications with an ecosystem of data intelligence partners to unlock value across siloed data lifecycles and transform processes and functions for enterprises across industry verticals. Infosys will also partner with enterprises to co-create new solutions that combine the power of AI, cloud and data analytics and amplify the value of their business investments on Snowflake's Data Cloud.

Infosys managed cloud consumption solutions for Snowflake can bring the governance and cost management capabilities that enterprises need to maximize the efficiency of their cloud consumption on Snowflake. This can significantly lower the TCO of their Snowflake investments, improve ROI and enable them to realize value faster.

We want to enable our clients to build businesses so sentient that their organizations, across layers and functions, can sense and respond to their customers. Our Elite service partnership with Snowflake enables us to unlock the expansive data capabilities that our clients need," said Ravi Kumar S, President, Infosys. "This, along with leverage from Infosys applied AI cloud and Infosys Cobalt cloud offerings, can help them drive faster innovation and greater business resilience."

"Snowflake's Data Cloud enables organizations to mobilize their data, including partner and third-party data sources, with near-unlimited scale, concurrency and performance," Snowflake Chief Revenue Officer, Chris Degnan said. "Our partnership with Infosys can help joint customers transform data into insights for potential new revenue streams and industry specific solutions to drive their businesses forward."

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With nearly four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

