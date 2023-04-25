Infosys Launches the Live Operations Platform in Collaboration with ServiceNow to Boost Customer Experience for Telecom Providers

The platform will also help telecom service providers optimize operational cost and meet business KPIs

BENGALURU, India, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced its collaboration with ServiceNow, a leading digital workflow company, to launch the Infosys Live Operations platform, aimed at enhancing customer experiences (CX) for telecom providers.

Infosys leveraged ServiceNow technology to build Infosys Live Operations, which seamlessly integrates with legacy and digital environments to simplify business operations by application rationalization and technology stack optimization. As part of Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions, and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey, Infosys Live Operations will help telecom service providers reduce time-to-market and make feature-rich products. The platform aims to deliver up to 95 percent improvement in operational efficiency, a 10-20 percent increase in quality of service and experience, and a 40 percent reduction in operational costs.

Narsimha Rao Mannepalli, EVP, Co-head of Delivery and Head – Cloud, Infrastructure and Cybersecurity, Infosys, said, "Today, telecom service providers face unique challenges, one of which is commoditization of connectivity. As they look at increasing customer relevance, Infosys Live Operations platform provides a differentiated edge by improving the quality of customer service while simplifying business service operations. Our continued collaboration with ServiceNow has enabled us to work on many enterprise transformation initiatives and has given us the opportunity to not only emerge as a trusted partner but also a leader in the telecom industry. This latest collaboration will work towards a hyperconnected economy and enable us to provide world-class telecom solutions with an accelerated approach towards digital transformation."

Rohit Batra, Vice President and Head of Telecommunications, Media, and Technology Products at ServiceNow, said, "Efficiency and experience are critical for any enterprise to thrive in today's business environment. Infosys Live Operations platform, powered by ServiceNow, enables telecom service providers with a 360-degree view into customer preference data and insights, which has the potential to increase customer experience and retention. We look forward to our continued collaboration with Infosys in enabling telecom service providers to navigate and succeed in today's rapidly changing environment."

Infosys supports BT Group's work with ServiceNow and has delivered multiple key projects in the past, using a range of different ServiceNow products and capabilities. Julian Stobbs, Service Insight and Transformation Director, BT Group, said, "We have been undergoing a group-wide transformation to optimize customer and employee experience. We worked with Infosys to deliver an ambitious ServiceNow platform for BT, to help enterprises optimize their cost and performance. The key focus for us here is to achieve a radical transformation in user experience for network engineers and achieve a close interworking with service desk agents. This journey will not only enable us to be a competitive player but also help migrate our existing customers from legacy platforms to the cloud, delivering efficiency whilst supporting a more compelling customer experience."

