Infosys Opens New Digital Innovation Centre in Dusseldorf

DUSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the opening of its new state-of-the-art Digital Innovation Centre in Dusseldorf, Germany. The Centre will help Infosys work more closely with its clients in the region in supporting their digital transformation journey, while focusing on next-generation business suites such as SAP HANA, as well as cloud based services, Internet of Things, 5G, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

The Centre will also serve as a link between businesses and the leading educational establishments in Germany, supporting Infosys' mission to develop and train tomorrow's workforce to solve the STEM skills gap in the region. Infosys has announced that it will be forming strategic partnerships with leading regional academic institutions such as Hochschule Dusseldorf - University of Applied Sciences and WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management to work on joint training courses, research and scholarships. In addition, the Centre will continue to upskill and reskill Infosys and its client employees on current and future technologies.

The new Centre in Dusseldorf is part of Infosys' global network of Digital Innovation centres and will work closely with the company's Digital Design Studio in Berlin. Customer-Centric Design and Innovation are now vital to ensure businesses remain relevant. Infosys is committed to demonstrating to its clients a design-led mind set to accelerate the pace of innovation and gain competitive advantage.

Infosys, recognised as a Top Employer in Europe for its excellence in employee conditions, has been steadily expanding its presence across the continent over the last 12 months. The company operates now from across 20 European countries and has over 14,000 employees who help service clients in a range of industries, including financial services, life sciences, utilities, manufacturing and retail. Earlier in 2019 the company launched a Digital Innovation Center, as well as a Cyber Defence Center in Bucharest, Romania. Infosys also expanded in the UK with the opening of an Experience Design and Innovation Studio in London.

Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys, said, "This investment in Germany builds on Infosys' long-standing commitment to Europe, our investment in developing a highly skilled workforce, and our focus on achieving breakthrough innovation for our clients. Dusseldorf is at the vanguard of technological innovation, with a highly skilled labour supply, productivity, social, legal, and regulatory credentials. The new centre, along with our strategic academic partnerships, will help us build the next-generation of technology talent."

Prof. Dr. Andreas Pinkwart, Minister, Economic Affairs, Innovation, Digitilization and Energy, State of North Rhine-Westphalia, said, "We are delighted that Infosys has decided to expand its German operations in Dusseldorf. The State Government is keen to support the digital transformation of our economy and create an engine for the establishment of new companies and innovation in Germany. With the commitment from Infosys to supporting local jobs, fostering digital talent and collaborating with our leading academic institutions, we see this as another strong endorsement of the region's digital economy."

Ravi Kumar S., President, Infosys, said: "The launch of our Digital Innovation Center in Düsseldorf is a testament of our continued focus on the workforce of the future, grounded in building talent pools with strong digital skills. We are committed to bridging the skills gap and creating digital trendsetters with a high level of experience in technology."

Thomas Geisel, Mayor, City of Dusseldorf, said, "We are very pleased that Infosys has decided to open its new Digital Innovation Center in Dusseldorf. We are convinced that Infosys will make a considerable contribution towards the digital transformation of the local economy in Düsseldorf. Infosys will find a great pool of academic talent in the region and its investment in this talent will help to prepare the up-coming local workforce for the future. We look forward to working with the local and the global team of Infosys in the months to come and we will provide them the support they need for a successful start in Dusseldorf."

Hartmut Mueller, Vice President & Head of ITT, Daimler AG, said, "Digital Transformation is one of the key challenges within the automotive industry. To master this challenge, we need strong and innovative global partners, which are able to support IT on the cutting edge of technology. With Infosys we have a highly professional, agile and valuable partner dedicated to our goals. The opening of the Dusseldorf Digital Innovation Centre will reinforce our partnership and provide new chances for our future collaboration. We are looking forward to further build and deepen our relationship."

