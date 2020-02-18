Infosys Partners With GE Appliances to Enable Digital and Workplace Transformation

BENGALURU, India and LOUISVILLE, Kentucky, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, announced a long-term strategic partnership with GE Appliance, a Haier company, to effectively streamline IT operations. As an IT services partner, Infosys will help GE Appliances modernize its IT infrastructure and run IT in managed services mode as part of the overall innovation and optimization agenda.

As a part of this alliance, Infosys will assist GE Appliances to accelerate their digital and workplace transformation through automation-driven managed IT services support across global command centers, service desks, end-user computing, IT infrastructure, and applications. Backed by robust 'Transformation of service delivery' and 'Value to Price' models, coupled with levers of innovation fund and year-on-year productivity, Infosys has developed a unified custom delivery model to accelerate GE Appliances' digital transformation journey.

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, "We are excited to partner with GE Appliances as a key partner in their digital and workplace transformation journey. As incumbents across industries accelerate their digital efforts, work, workplace and workforce transformation will be integral to their journey. We believe that with our expertise in executing large transformation programs, we will co-innovate with GE Appliances to deliver great customer experiences."

Viren Shah, Chief Digital Officer, GE Appliances, said, "GE Appliances is on an ambitious multi-year journey to transform our information technology landscape as well as to re-imagine the way we work. We believe that this transformation will help us innovate better and faster for our end-users and we are looking forward to working with Infosys as one of our key partners in this journey."

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements mentioned in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

SOURCE Infosys

Related Links

https://www.infosys.com/

