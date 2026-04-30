Infosys Ranked as Number One IT Services Provider for Banking in Europe and Financial Services in Nordics by Whitelane Research

Recognized as a top three "Exceptional Performer" in 'Financial Services - Overall' and 'Cloud & Infrastructure Services' in Europe

BENGALURU, India, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in AI-first business consulting and technology services, today announced that it has been ranked as number one IT services provider for 'Financial Services – Banking' in the 'Whitelane Research IT Sourcing Study 2025/2026 Financial Services Europe', and the number one IT services provider for Financial Services in the Nordics by 'Whitelane Research IT Sourcing Study 2026'. Infosys has also been recognized as a top three "Exceptional Performer" in 'Financial Services – Overall' and 'Cloud & Infrastructure Services' underscoring its strong performance and client satisfaction across the European financial services market.

These recognitions underscore Infosys' continued efforts to differentiate itself through its AI-first approach, enabling financial institutions to modernize operations, improve decision–making, and elevate customer experience. Through Infosys Topaz, an AI–first offering using generative and agentic AI technologies, the company is helping global enterprises unlock AI value at scale, drive innovation, and deliver tangible business outcomes, while ensuring responsible and scalable adoption.

The Whitelane 2025/2026 Financial Services Europe study surveyed close to 600 participants from Europe's top IT spending financial services organizations, evaluating over 1,500 unique IT sourcing relationships on criteria such as service delivery quality, account management, pricing, innovation, and transformation capabilities. Similarly, the Nordics 2026 study gathered insights from over 450 participants across leading IT-spending organizations, assessing over 1,000 unique IT sourcing relationships based on service delivery, account management, value for money, and security.

Infosys' key differentiating factors highlighted in the reports include:

Ranked number one in Financial Services - Banking: Infosys achieved a score of 83% in general satisfaction among IT service providers serving the European Banking industry, an improvement of three percentage points over 2024/2025 leading to the top ranking.

Infosys achieved a score of 83% in general satisfaction among IT service providers serving the European Banking industry, an improvement of three percentage points over 2024/2025 leading to the top ranking. Top three Exceptional Performer in Financial Services - Overall: Infosys was recognized as one of the top three Exceptional Performers across the overall Financial Services sector in Europe, based on direct client feedback.

Infosys was recognized as one of the top three Exceptional Performers across the overall Financial Services sector in Europe, based on direct client feedback. Ranked number one in Financial Services – Nordics: Infosys secured the top position in general satisfaction among IT service providers serving the Nordic Financial Services industry. This leading ranking reflects strong client confidence in Infosys' ability to deliver consistent quality, trusted execution, and high–value outcomes across Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance in the region.

Infosys secured the top position in general satisfaction among IT service providers serving the Nordic Financial Services industry. This leading ranking reflects strong client confidence in Infosys' ability to deliver consistent quality, trusted execution, and high–value outcomes across Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance in the region. Top three Exceptional Performer in Cloud & Infrastructure Services in Europe: Infosys was placed among the leading service providers in Cloud & Infrastructure Services for its maintenance, integration, and support of data centers, as well as managed infrastructure services. This recognition highlights Infosys' leadership in delivering Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings through Infosys Cobalt, a comprehensive suite of services, solutions, and platforms designed to accelerate enterprise cloud adoption.

Infosys was placed among the leading service providers in Cloud & Infrastructure Services for its maintenance, integration, and support of data centers, as well as managed infrastructure services. This recognition highlights Infosys' leadership in delivering Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings through Infosys Cobalt, a comprehensive suite of services, solutions, and platforms designed to accelerate enterprise cloud adoption. Strong Performer in Financial Services – Insurance: Infosys was recognized as a "Strong Performer" among IT service providers serving the European Insurance industry.

Infosys was recognized as a "Strong Performer" among IT service providers serving the European Insurance industry. Strong Performer in Application Services: Infosys was also recognized as a "Strong Performer" in Application Services in Europe. This includes application development, maintenance, and testing of applications using advanced methodologies like DevOps, Scrum, or Waterfall.

Alex van den Bergh, Head of Research, Europe, Whitelane Research, said, "Our latest Financial Services studies for Europe and Nordics highlight how service providers are responding to rising client expectations around quality, transformation, and cloud-led modernization. Whitelane Research studies provide much-needed independent, client–validated view of IT-sourcing performance across, grounded in direct feedback from leading enterprises. Infosys stands out for its consistent delivery, strong client engagement, and ability to support financial institutions through complex changes. Its results reflect a clear focus on client outcomes and long–term value creation in a rapidly evolving market."

Jay Nair, EVP and Industry Head, Financial Services, Infosys, said, "We are proud to be recognized by Whitelane Research and by our clients across the Europe and Nordics financial services industry. This acknowledgment underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering on client needs, at scale, and driving innovation through our investments in digital, cloud, and transformation capabilities. Through Infosys Topaz and Infosys Cobalt service offerings, our AI and cloud services empower financial institutions to modernize securely, improve resilience, and accelerate innovation. We remain committed to partnering with our clients to help them lead in an increasingly competitive and digital-first world."

The 2026 Whitelane Financial Services Europe Study and the Nordics study are available on request from Whitelane.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in AI–first business consulting and technology services. Over 325,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. As navigators of enterprise transformation, we enable businesses in 63 countries to unlock AI value at scale. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we accelerate business transformation through our AI-first value framework, deep domain expertise, and our unique ability to orchestrate innovations from our AI-native partner ecosystem. Infosys is counted among the world's Top 100 brands committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable partner for our clients where deep talent expertise, in an inclusive workplace, help them navigate their next.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as artificial intelligence ("AI"), generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. These filings are available at www.sec.gov . Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/5460444/Infosys_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Infosys