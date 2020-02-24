Infosys Set to Launch Cyber Defense Center in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS and BENGALURU, India, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, is all set to announce a state-of-the-art Cyber Defense Center in Indianapolis. This will be Infosys' seventh global Cyber Defense Center and will complement the Infosys Technology and Innovation Center that was inaugurated in Indianapolis early last year.

According to Infosys' recent cybersecurity report, "Assuring Digital Trust," 83% of executives view cybersecurity as critical, yet 67% are still struggling to have security embedded. The Cyber Defense Center will provide end-to-end, real-time, 24/7 cyber security monitoring and protection services to support and guide American businesses in their digital transformation journey. The center in Indianapolis is the latest addition to the network of cyber defense centers spread across North America, Europe and Asia. The facility is dedicated and organized to prevent, detect, assess and respond to cybersecurity threats and breaches. Client environment will be monitored round the clock, adopting a follow-the-sun model to deliver services like 24/7 security monitoring, management and remediation, threat hunting, security analytics, incident discovery and response, compliance reporting and malware analysis.

The inauguration of the Infosys Cyber Defense Center will take place on March 3 at the Infosys Indianapolis Technology and Innovation Center in One America Tower. The event agenda will feature experiential insights, preventive strategies, complimentary workshops and insightful demos of Infosys' technology. Experts from both the public sector, such as Purdue University and the U.S. Navy, the private sector, such as Molina Healthcare and Tractor Supply Company, will be speaking at the grand opening about how to best secure your digital transformation.

Vishal Salvi, Chief Information Security Officer & Head of Cyber Security Practice, Infosys, said, "At Infosys, we're constantly investing in modern, cutting-edge security offerings and solutions to best protect our customers against current and future cyber threats. The Cyber Defense Center is staffed with expert security analysts with niche skills around threat research and intelligence gathering to deliver best-in class services to our customers. Additionally, advanced data analytics and machine learning models are deployed to detect zero-day threats by unknown threat actors. This supports our commitment to helping our customers build a resilient cybersecurity program that operates at scale, while increasing operational efficiency and reducing costs."

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements mentioned in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Infosys