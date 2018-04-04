Infosys to Announce Fourth Quarter and Annual Results on April 13, 2018

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg )

Common television interaction

(4:15 p.m. IST; 6:45 a.m. ET)

Following the release, the leadership team will be part of a common television interaction at 4:15 p.m. IST. The participating executives will address questions from the media during this interaction which will be streamed live on the Investor Relations section of the Infosys website.

An archive of this event will be uploaded on http://www.infosys.com after 6:00 p.m. IST on April 13, 2018 (after 8:30 a.m. U.S. ET).

Earnings call

(6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. IST; 9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. ET)

The company will conduct a single 90 minute conference call at 6:30 p.m. IST (9:00 a.m. U.S. ET; 6:00 a.m. PST; 2:00 p.m. London time; 9:00 p.m. Singapore/Hong Kong time) on April 13, 2018 (open to investors / analysts in all regions), where the senior management will discuss the company's performance and answer questions from participants. To participate in the conference call, please dial the numbers provided below 10 - 15 minutes before the scheduled start time of the call. During this time, the operator will provide instructions on how to ask questions. As participation in the call is limited, early registration (by calling the numbers 10 - 15 minutes before the scheduled start time) is encouraged.

This event will be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the Infosys website, following which it will be archived at http://www.infosys.com. The archive will be available after 9:15 p.m. IST on April 13, 2018 (after 11:45 a.m. U.S. ET on April 13, 2018). In addition, a transcript of the conference call will be available at http://www.infosys.com.

Summary of events

Event Date and Time Web-site / Channel Telephone / Fax No. Earnings release 4:00 p.m. IST over the wire 6:30 a.m. ET services April 13, 2018 http://www.infosys.com Live broadcast 4:15 p.m. IST of management's 6:45 a.m. ET comments on the Business television results April 13, 2018 channels Webcast of 5:00 p.m. IST management's 7:30 a.m. ET comment on the results April 13, 2018 http://www.infosys.com Earnings 6:30 p.m. - conference call 8:00 p.m. IST (open to 9:00 a.m. - 10:30 questions for a.m. ET investors / April 13, 2018 analysts in all Questions during the regions) call can be http://www.infosys.com addressed to sandeep_mahindroo@in fosys.com India Toll, Mumbai: 022-7115-8069 Toll, Bangalore: 7045671221 Singapore Toll-free: 800-101-2045 Toll-number: +65-3157-5746 Hong Kong Toll-free: 800-964-448 Toll-number: +852-3018-6877 Japan Toll-free: 0-053-116-1110 Toll-number: +81-3-4589-9421 UK Toll-free: 0-808-101-1573 Toll-number: +44-203-478-5524 Germany Toll-free: 00-8001-424-3444 Canada Toll- free: 011-8001-424-3444 France Toll-free: 0-800-914-745 US Toll-free: 1-866-746-2133 Toll-number: +1-323-386-8721 Replay of Till April 20, 2018 http://www.infosys.com Toll-free, USA: conference call 1-855-436-0715 International toll: +1-863-949-0105 Toll, Mumbai/India: 022-7194-5757 022-6181-3322 Passcode:4637#

About Infosys Ltd.

Infosys is a global leader in technology services and consulting. We enable clients in 45 countries to create and execute strategies for their digital transformation. From engineering to application development, knowledge management and business process management, we help our clients find the right problems to solve, and to solve these effectively. Our team of 200,000+ innovators, across the globe, is differentiated by the imagination, knowledge and experience, across industries and technologies that we bring to every project we undertake.

Visit http://www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise thrive in the digital age.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements mentioned in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017. These filings are available at http://www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the company unless it is required by law.

