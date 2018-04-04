Infosys to Announce Fourth Quarter and Annual Results on April 13, 2018

News provided by

Infosys

02:36 ET

BENGALURU, India, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Infosys Limited (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation services, will announce the results for its fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2018 on Friday, April 13, 2018 around 4.00 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST) (6:30 a.m. US ET; 3:30 a.m. PST; 11:30 a.m. London time; 6:30 p.m. Singapore/Hong Kong time). The results will also be available on http://www.infosys.com.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg )

Common television interaction 

(4:15 p.m. IST; 6:45 a.m. ET) 

Following the release, the leadership team will be part of a common television interaction at 4:15 p.m. IST. The participating executives will address questions from the media during this interaction which will be streamed live on the Investor Relations section of the Infosys website.

An archive of this event will be uploaded on http://www.infosys.com after 6:00 p.m. IST on April 13, 2018 (after 8:30 a.m. U.S. ET).

Earnings call  

(6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. IST; 9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. ET) 

The company will conduct a single 90 minute conference call at 6:30 p.m. IST (9:00 a.m. U.S. ET; 6:00 a.m. PST; 2:00 p.m. London time; 9:00 p.m. Singapore/Hong Kong time) on April 13, 2018 (open to investors / analysts in all regions), where the senior management will discuss the company's performance and answer questions from participants. To participate in the conference call, please dial the numbers provided below 10 - 15 minutes before the scheduled start time of the call. During this time, the operator will provide instructions on how to ask questions. As participation in the call is limited, early registration (by calling the numbers 10 - 15 minutes before the scheduled start time) is encouraged.

This event will be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the Infosys website, following which it will be archived at http://www.infosys.com. The archive will be available after 9:15 p.m. IST on April 13, 2018 (after 11:45 a.m. U.S. ET on April 13, 2018). In addition, a transcript of the conference call will be available at http://www.infosys.com.

Summary of events 


   
    Event            Date and Time        Web-site / Channel        Telephone / Fax No.
                    


    Earnings release 4:00 p.m. IST
    over the wire    6:30 a.m. ET
    services         April 13, 2018       http://www.infosys.com
                   

                   
    Live broadcast   4:15 p.m. IST
    of management's  6:45 a.m. ET
    comments on the                       Business television
    results          April 13, 2018       channels
                                         

    Webcast of       5:00 p.m. IST
    management's     7:30 a.m. ET
    comment on the
    results          April 13, 2018       http://www.infosys.com
                                         
             
    Earnings         6:30 p.m. -
    conference call  8:00 p.m. IST              
    (open to         9:00 a.m. - 10:30
    questions for    a.m. ET
    investors /      April 13, 2018
    analysts in all  Questions during the
    regions)         call can be          http://www.infosys.com
                     addressed to
                     sandeep_mahindroo@in
                     fosys.com

                                          India                     Toll, Mumbai:
                                                                    022-7115-8069

                                                                    Toll, Bangalore:
                                                                    7045671221

                                          Singapore                 Toll-free:
                                                                    800-101-2045

                                                                    Toll-number:
                                                                    +65-3157-5746
                                          
                                          Hong Kong                 Toll-free:
                                                                    800-964-448

                                                                    Toll-number:
                                                                    +852-3018-6877

                                          Japan                     Toll-free:
                                                                    0-053-116-1110

                                                                    Toll-number:
                                                                    +81-3-4589-9421

                                          UK                        Toll-free:
                                                                    0-808-101-1573
                                                                
                                                                    Toll-number:
                                                                    +44-203-478-5524

                                          Germany                   Toll-free:
                                                                    00-8001-424-3444

                                          Canada                    Toll- free:
                                                                    011-8001-424-3444
                                                   
                                          France                    Toll-free:
                                                                    0-800-914-745
                                                                
                                          US                        Toll-free:
                                                                    1-866-746-2133

                                                                    Toll-number:
                                                                    +1-323-386-8721

    Replay of        Till April 20, 2018  http://www.infosys.com    Toll-free, USA:
    conference call                                                 1-855-436-0715
                                                                    International toll:
                                                                    +1-863-949-0105
                                                                    Toll, Mumbai/India:
                                                                    022-7194-5757
                                                                    022-6181-3322
                                                                    Passcode:4637#

About Infosys Ltd. 

Infosys is a global leader in technology services and consulting. We enable clients in 45 countries to create and execute strategies for their digital transformation. From engineering to application development, knowledge management and business process management, we help our clients find the right problems to solve, and to solve these effectively. Our team of 200,000+ innovators, across the globe, is differentiated by the imagination, knowledge and experience, across industries and technologies that we bring to every project we undertake.

Visit http://www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise thrive in the digital age.

Safe Harbor  

Certain statements mentioned in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017. These filings are available at http://www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the company unless it is required by law.

SOURCE Infosys

Also from this source

Mar 14, 2018, 14:47 ET Infosys to Open Technology and Innovation Hub in Connecticut and...

Mar 12, 2018, 08:02 ET Infosys Announces its Intent to Voluntarily Delist From Euronext...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Infosys to Announce Fourth Quarter and Annual Results on April 13, 2018

News provided by

Infosys

02:36 ET