Infosys to Harmonize the Systems of LKQ Europe

Paving the way for seamless integration and growth in the auto parts industry

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a 5-year collaboration with LKQ Europe, one of the leading distributors of automotive aftermarket parts for cars, commercial vans, and industrial vehicles in Europe. Following multiple strategic acquisitions, LKQ has envisioned a corporate program that entails harmonizing business processes, improving product availability, and enabling faster delivery to end customers. Under this collaboration, Infosys will assist to integrate and standardize disparate business processes and systems, to enable synergies and achieve economies of scale.

Infosys was chosen as a strategic partner to lead LKQ Europe's IT related business transformation owing to its strong credentials in ERP deployment, and commitment to a long-term collaboration. LKQ Europe will leverage Infosys' industry expertise in automotive and distribution solutions and implement systems with robust capabilities to drive sustainable productivity and to support their long-term business objectives.

Varun Laroyia, Chief Executive Officer, LKQ Europe, said, "At LKQ, we are constantly enhancing our market leading position. This project is an extension of our original program and focused on building a more streamlined and impactful organization. With Infosys as our strategic partner, we are aiming to reduce complexities, increase efficiency and leverage our strengths. This will allow us to upgrade our focus on customer-centricity, ensure best in class customer experiences and further excel our top position."

Jasmeet Singh, EVP & Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with LKQ Europe and enable them in their transformative journey. Our expertise in harmonizing and digitizing complex processes and transforming customer experience aligns perfectly with LKQ Europe's goals. We are committed to delivering innovative solutions that will streamline LKQ Europe's operations, support their growth, and ensure LKQ Europe's continued success in the automotive aftermarket industry."

About LKQ Europe

LKQ Europe, a subsidiary of LKQ Corporation (www.lkqcorp.com), headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, is the leading distributor of automotive aftermarket parts for cars, commercial vans, and industrial vehicles in Europe. It currently employs approximately 26,000 people with a network of more than 1,000 branches. The organization supplies more than 100,000 workshops in over 20 European countries. The group includes LKQ UK & Ireland, LKQ Benelux-France, LKQ RHIAG Group, Elit, LKQ CZ, and LKQ DACH, as well as recycling specialist, Atracco. LKQ is the largest shareholder in MEKO Group.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, our ability to attract and retain personnel, our transition to hybrid work model, economic uncertainties, technological innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, and our corporate actions including acquisitions. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/4364085/Infosys_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Infosys