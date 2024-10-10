Infosys und zooplus kooperieren, um die digitale Transformation voranzutreiben sowie E-Commerce-Kapazitäten zu verbessern

Einrichtung eines modernen globalen Kompetenzzentrums in Indien, um KI-gestützte Innovationen voranzutreiben

MÜNCHEN und BENGALURU, Indien, 10. Oktober 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), ein weltweit führender Anbieter von digitalen Dienstleistungen und Beratung der nächsten Generation, schließt eine strategische Partnerschaft mit zooplus, einem führenden europäischen E-Commerce-Unternehmen mit Sitz in München. Im Rahmen der Zusammenarbeit richten beide Unternehmen ein hochmodernes Global Capability Center (GCC) in Hyderabad, Indien, ein.

zooplus wird Infosys Topaz nutzen, ein AI-First-Angebot, das generative KI-Technologien einsetzt. Ziel von zooplus ist es, KI-Innovationen und -Wachstum voranzutreiben, E-Commerce-Fähigkeiten zu transformieren und die betriebliche Effizienz zu steigern. Die Zusammenarbeit trägt auch dazu bei, die Marketing-, E-Commerce-, Marktplatz- und Lieferkettenkapazitäten zu verbessern. Dank der Kooperation ist zooplus in der Lage, sein Know-how in den Bereichen Produktmanagement, Technologie, Qualität, Design und Engineering zu verbessern und ein neues Auftragsmanagementsystem einzurichten.

Zooplus wählte Infosys aufgrund seiner AI-First-Strategie und seines Engagements hinsichtlich Produktivitätssteigerungen und Kosteneffizienz aus. Das GCC wird die datengesteuerte Exzellenz und die innovativen Fähigkeiten von Infosys nutzen. So spielt es eine wichtige Rolle dabei, die zooplus Kundenzufriedenheit zu steigern. Gleichzeitig ist zooplus in der Lage, seine Technologie- und Wertschöpfungskapazitäten deutlich zu verbessern.

Geoffroy Lefebvre, Chief Executive Officer, zooplus SE, erklärt: „Unsere Wachstumsstrategie bei zooplus war schon immer darauf ausgerichtet, datengestützte Erkenntnisse zu nutzen, um die Anforderungen unserer Kunden zu erfüllen. Die Zusammenarbeit mit Infosys beim Aufbau unseres neuen Technologiezentrums ist eine strategische Entscheidung. Sie fußt auf den KI-First-Strategien des Unternehmens in Verbindung mit der Expertise von Infosys Topaz bei der Bereitstellung von KI-gestützten Lösungen. Wir sind zuversichtlich, dass wir durch diese Zusammenarbeit eine höhere betriebliche Effizienz erreichen, das Kundenerlebnis verbessern und im Wettbewerb des E-Commerce die Nase vorne haben."

Karmesh Vaswani, Executive Vice President & Global Head of Consumer, Retail & Logistics, Infosys, erläutert: „Bei Infosys nutzen wir Technologien, um Innovationen voranzutreiben, die ein profitables und nachhaltiges zukünftiges Wachstum ermöglichen. Die Zusammenarbeit mit zooplus beim Aufbau dieses neuen GCC in Hyderabad unterstreicht das Engagement von Infosys, die digitale Transformation für unsere Kunden in großem Umfang zu beschleunigen. Der Einsatz von Infosys Topaz versetzt zooplus in die Lage, sein Potenzial auszuschöpfen und das Unternehmen an der Spitze im digitalen Handel und Marketing zu positionieren."

