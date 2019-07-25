Infosys Wins the HPE System Integrator Partner of the Year 2019 for Hybrid Cloud Solutions

BENGALURU, India, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has won the System Integrator Partner of the Year 2019, at HPE's annual client conference – HPE Discover 2019. Infosys was awarded this recognition for being a top performing partner for HPE in the Hybrid Cloud solutions space across the globe.

Major customer transformation initiatives across datacenter consolidation, accelerated adoption of multi-cloud environments, migrations to SAP HANA, Wired and Wireless Networking solutions and Application Modernization programs led to this win.

Narsimha Rao Mannepalli, Executive Vice President and Head, Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions Service, Infosys, said, "We are proud to be recognized as the System Integrator Partner of the Year for Hybrid Cloud Solutions by HPE. Enterprises are looking at global system integrators to offer them comprehensive solutions and services in a consumption based hybrid IT model to help optimize investments and accelerate digital transformation initiatives. Our partnership with HPE provides enterprises a compelling value proposition with a host of customer ready solutions, creative financial constructs and the comfort of a proactive and predictable managed services."

"Infosys is a key partner for HPE. We work as one team to provide innovation and expertise to help customers evolve their business, wherever they are in their Hybrid IT transformation journey. It's an honor to award partners like Infosys, who have excelled in developing mutual business opportunities and collaborative solutions to accelerate outcomes for our joint customers," said Paul Hunter, Worldwide Head of Partner Sales at Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

