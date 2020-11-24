Infotecs Americas joined The German American Chamber of Commerce

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infotecs, a leading international cybersecurity and threat intelligence platform provider, reports Infotecs became a member of The German American Chamber of Commerce, Inc. (GACC NY).

GACC NY was established more than 70 years ago in New York City as an impartial promoter of commerce between Germany and the United States. The organization has distinguished itself as an innovative and relevant service provider and a reliable partner in German-American business inquiries. Comprised of a highly qualified team of professionals, the GACC NY supports companies by facilitating the following: market entry & business development, legal services, intern visas, recruitment and startup guidance.

Infotecs Americas plans to actively participate in GACC NY marketing events to establish useful contacts and expand Partner Networks. These steps will help expand Infotecs brand recognition and sales channels.

"We plan to develop cooperation with The German American Chamber of Commerce in New York with their various current publications providing insight into business relationships between Germany and the United States. These sources of information will help to better identify the needs of our customers and offer them effective solutions", stated Alexander Tkachev, General Manager of Infotecs Americas, Inc.

About Infotecs

A leading international security solutions provider and pioneer of software-based VPN solutions, Infotecs developed its Peer-to-Peer ViPNet technology to deliver greater security, flexibility, and throughput than other solutions on the market.

ViPNet Security and Threat Intelligence Platform provide complete multi-layer security in one cost-effective solution. ViPNet is the only solution that supports true endpoint-to-endpoint security and delivers robust security that is scalable, flexible, easy to deploy, manage and maintain. The ViPNet solutions seamlessly integrate into existing networks enabling customers to achieve the right balance of high security with low complexity and low risk. ViPNet solutions are backed up by unparalleled world class support, development, technical team and a strong network of partners.

For additional information on the company please visit: www.infotecs.us

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1123427/Infotecs_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Infotecs Americas Inc.