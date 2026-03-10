Infotools Launches Harmoni 3, Ushering in A New Era of AI-guided Data Exploration

ChatHarmoni plus a suite of new enhancements elevate insight discovery with assisted exploration, smarter analytics, and methodical reporting.

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infotools , a pioneer in market research analysis and reporting for over three decades, today announced the launch of Harmoni 3 (H3), the most significant evolution of its insights platform to date, following a complete re-engineering of the data analysis and reporting platform.

Along with significant speed and processing-power enhancements, the release introduces ChatHarmoni, a generative-AI research companion that works alongside market research and insights professionals to uncover meaning and understanding in the data.

Ant Franklin, CEO of Infotools, said, "We've spent more than 36 years refining how researchers interact with survey data by developing innovative tools that maintain a high level of rigor, transparency and curiosity that define good research."

Infotools' selective approach to AI means Harmoni users can leverage but aren't reliant on artificial intelligence to conduct their core responsibilities. Franklin continued, "ChatHarmoni directs researchers toward what matters most, and makes them even more efficient when using the time-tested strengths of Harmoni as part of their insight generation processes."

An innovative yet technical differentiation taken by Infotools concerns LLM selection. By default, ChatHarmoni uses a secure AI gateway to provide data-protected access to several commercial LLMs. This AI gateway is an enterprise-grade, closed environment that is developed, trained, and refined by Ipsos specifically for the market research and insights industry. However, Franklin says, "We respect that some organizations may be more comfortable using their AI environments. And because data security and privacy are as paramount to us as they are our clients, the AI functionality of Harmoni can be configured to let organizations use their existing LLM billing accounts."

Harmoni 3's upgraded interface makes exploration more fluid, collaborative and global with drag-and-drop interactions, customizable dashboards and automatic data-flow scheduling. Highly complex and granular table investigation is possible with multiple nesting in both directions, plus drill-in allows for richer respondent-level exploration when validating trends and human stories behind the numbers.

John Bird, Executive Vice President Client Development at Infotools said, "Harmoni forms the foundation of a growing number of complex market research programs - from global enterprises to world-class agencies. H3 brings data, automation and visualization together in one environment so teams can deliver more consistent insights faster than ever to their stakeholders. The enhancements in Harmoni 3 strengthen that foundation, giving researchers and the marketers they work with new ways to interrogate data, validate findings and communicate results with confidence."

Acquired by Ipsos in 2021 after more than a decade of collaboration, Infotools continues to power Ipsos' internal analysis and reporting through the Harmoni platform, enabling researchers and clients alike to access and share insights through a single, secure environment. Harmoni (through the Infotools team) is also trusted by and works directly with many leading global brands to simplify complex research data, uncover meaningful patterns and share insights across teams.

Established in 1990 and an Ipsos company since 2021, Infotools operates across the United States, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Founded on the belief that curious minds shape the future, Infotools empowers organizations to turn complex market research and consumer data into clear, actionable understanding through its powerful investigation and reporting platform Harmoni, now enhanced by ChatHarmoni, an AI-driven research companion. Harmoni enables iterative analysis, beautiful visualizations, and compelling dashboards that influence decision-makers across the business. Infotools works with some of the world's best-known brands, including Coca-Cola, Shell, Orange, Samsung, and Mondelēz. Visit infotools.com for more information.

