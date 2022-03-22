Infotools Launches Market Research Podcast "Now That's Significant"

New podcast for the insights industry was created to bring together the greatest minds in market research

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infotools, a global leader in market research analysis solutions, has launched a new podcast, "Now That's Significant: The Market Research Podcast." Building on the company's 30-plus years in the market research industry, the podcast hosts industry experts to discuss trends, challenges, and opportunities in the space. Guests include insights professionals who specialize in a wide variety of sectors within the market research industry, both on the buyer and supplier sides of the business.

Now That’s Significant: The Market Research Podcast

"Over the past three decades, we have gained a unique perspective on the evolution and transformation of the market research space, and we definitely bring that experience to the table with this new podcast," said Anthony Franklin, CEO and Co-founder of Infotools. "We love discussing the evolution of the industry with innovators and experts who are driving significant transformation, and are looking forward to sharing more conversations in the coming months."

Run by experienced podcast host, Michael Howard, Infotools' Head of Marketing, episodes cover everything from specialized research methodologies to the challenges that the ongoing pandemic has brought to the industry - and everything in between. Expert guests represent company leaders and on-the-ground practitioners who give unique views on what's happening inside and outside the insights space.

The weekly podcast can be heard on the listener's platform of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube, and more.

About Infotools

Established in 1990, and with a presence in the United States, Europe, South Africa, and New Zealand, Infotools was founded on the belief that curious minds shape the future. Through its powerful, consumer intelligence (CI) platform Harmoni, the company gives organizations the ability to: ingest complex market research and consumer data; produce meaningful insights through iterative analysis; represent significant findings with beautiful visualizations; and influence key stakeholders with compelling dashboards. Infotools works with some of the world's best-known brands, including Coca-Cola, Shell, Orange, Samsung, and Mondelēz. For more information, visit infotools.com or follow on Twitter @infotools.

