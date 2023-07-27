Infotools Releases Paper on the ResTech Landscape; Part of the Company's "Space to Think" Series

New publication gives an overview of key players in the current market research software and technology landscape, covering multiple sectors within the market research and insights industry

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infotools , a global leader in market research analysis and reporting solutions, has released a new paper in its Space to Think series, Insights and Innovation: The market research software and technology landscape . The paper provides a concise, digestible overview of various sectors within today's ResTech landscape, including listings for leading companies in specific categories, links to further information, and an analysis on the future evolution of the sector, including the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

Infotools

"For over 33 years, Infotools has been helping shape the market research technology ecosystem and that history gives us a unique perspective," said John Bird of Infotools. "This, and all the fascinating industry leaders we've had the privilege of speaking with on our market research podcast , compelled us to publish our Space to Think series. In this latest paper, we are able to feed our passion for the ResTech sector, where many exciting things are happening as the experimentation and implementation of new technologies continues to accelerate across the board."

Inside Insights and Innovation: The market research software and technology landscape , readers will find:

A high-level examination of specific ResTech categories, including listings for key players who provide: business intelligence platforms; market research sample; data collection/survey platforms; data analytics, visualization, and sharing technology.

Integrated links to more in-depth information from ranking, membership and listing sites, such as Capterra, ESOMAR and Greenbook, for the ResTech companies included in the paper.

An analysis of the future of the ResTech space, including overcoming technology adoption barriers and finding a balance as the use of AI accelerates across industry segments.

Infotools' Space to Think series is designed to help inform insights professionals about key themes and trends in the market research industry, especially for those looking to replace or upgrade their market research software and technology. Other publications in the series include: The buyer's guide to market research analysis and reporting software and The inclusion, diversity, equity, and accessibility handbook . This new paper furthers Infotools' vision for helping researchers get the most out of their data by giving industry professionals a reference tool to learn about innovation and new technology in the ResTech space.

About Infotools

Established in 1990, and with a presence in the United States, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, Infotools was founded on the belief that curious minds shape the future. Through its powerful investigation and reporting platform Harmoni, the company gives organizations the ability to ingest complex market research and consumer data; produce meaningful insights through iterative analysis; represent significant findings with beautiful visualizations; and influence key stakeholders with compelling dashboards. Infotools works with some of the world's best-known brands, including Coca-Cola, Shell, Orange, Samsung, and Mondelēz. Visit infotools.com, check out the podcast at https://pod.co/now-thats-significant , or follow them on Twitter @infotools.

SOURCE Infotools