Infotools Releases New "Space to Think" Paper on Tracking Market Research Trackers

Publication gives an overview of the brand tracker landscape and how to evolve trackers to meet today's unique demands

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infotools , a global leader in market research analysis and reporting solutions, has released a new paper in its Space to Think series, " Tracking the Future of Brand Trackers ." It explores the history of brand trackers, their pivotal role in navigating the dynamic market research landscape, and how to evolve them to meet today's varying organizational needs.

Infotools

"Brand trackers are essential instruments for monitoring changes over time, across markets, evaluating brand health, and understanding consumer behavior," said Horst Feldhaeuser, Group Services Director at Infotools. "As consumer expectations evolve and market dynamics shift, tracker studies must adapt to remain relevant; brand trackers must evolve to encompass the changing data ecosystem."

Tracking the Future of Brand Trackers delves into various types of trackers, including: brand health, advertising effectiveness, corporate reputation, and ESG trackers, to provide foundational knowledge and illustrate how traditional approaches to brand tracking are no longer sufficient to meet the demands of a dynamic market environment.

The paper also covers key drivers for change, including ongoing disruptions to consumer behavior instigated by global forces; rapid growth of the data ecosystem and the need to integrate multiple data sources; artificial intelligence's potential to enhance trackers and drive innovation, alongside its ethical and quality implications; and siloed functions within organizations, which do not facilitate holistic views.

Several best practices for adapting trackers to meet these demands are also covered such as:

Implementing solutions that can ingest diverse data sets, without fragmentation, to enable a unified view of consumer behavior and market trends.

Accelerating insights by establishing a direct connection to data and automating KPI dashboards to facilitate rapid analysis, automatically revealing patterns and trends.

Improving the quality of data analysis by transitioning from legacy programs reliant on manual copy-pasting to a single data source to foster consistency and enable valuable ad-hoc analysis.

Addressing business questions quickly by leveraging systems capable of ingesting multiple data sources and facilitating on-the-fly analysis.

Utilizing technology that facilitates easy sharing of dashboards and insights, while allowing stakeholders to conduct their own investigations to raise the value of the insights function.

Feldhaeuser continued, "By embracing technological innovations and adopting an agile mindset, organizations can unlock the full potential of tracker data to drive informed decision-making and stay ahead in today's competitive landscape."

To access the full paper and learn more about the future of brand trackers, visit https://web.infotools.com/tracking-the-future-of-brand-tracking .

About Infotools

Established in 1990, and with a presence in the United States, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, Infotools was founded on the belief that curious minds shape the future. Through its powerful investigation and reporting platform Harmoni, the company gives organizations the ability to ingest complex market research and consumer data; produce meaningful insights through iterative analysis; represent significant findings with beautiful visualizations; and influence key stakeholders with compelling dashboards. Infotools works with some of the world's best-known brands, including Coca-Cola, Shell, Orange, Samsung, and Mondelēz. Visit infotools.com, check out the podcast at https://pod.co/now-thats-significant , or follow them on X via @infotools.

Media contact: Michael Howard, Infotools, [email protected], +64 9 488 0111

SOURCE Infotools