Infotools Launches New "Discover" Feature for its Software Platform, Harmoni

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infotools, a global leader in market research analysis solutions, today announced that its "Discover" feature is now available for all users of the Harmoni platform. The new functionality allows users to find stories in data faster by profiling the groups that matter and comparing them with others. Using the latest in statistical testing, including Bayesian, Discover offers users fast, smart analysis of data.

"Discover supports the researcher to get to insights faster, by automatically bringing the most interesting findings to the surface," said Johan van Kuyk, Director of Product at Infotools. "Our 30 years in the industry has exposed us to a wide variety of data types and analysis scenarios, equipping us with a solid foundation for innovation. Discover is one of those innovations. It quickly focuses your attention on the data that matters the most for understanding your target groups."

The new Harmoni Discover tool performs a series of statistical tests on each descriptor variable, comparing values from a target group with the rest. These values are compared using Bayesian Statistics to calculate the probability that the group value is greater (or lower) than the rest of the values. It quickly allows the user to find similarities and differences among key target data groups. Specifically, Discover enables users to:

Profile a target group against a set of descriptor variables, such as basic demographics or habits, indicating which descriptors best describe a group, and then compare these with other groups

Drag and drop descriptors and demographics for comparison into the easy-to-use interface

Instantly access a customizable table view with the variables that stand out in the target group against others

Visualize the uncovered data by color, order, bubble charts, heat maps and proprietary 3D space graphs to show probability, commonalities and differences in digestible visual forms

Harmoni is a cloud-based "data-to delivery" software platform purpose-built for market research data – from data processing through to analysis, reporting, visualization, dashboarding, distribution, and data alerts. Harmoni is largely data agnostic, supporting a wide range of data sources such as SQL, SPSS, Excel, CSV, tab-delimited files as well as live API connections to leading data collection platforms. The platform harmonizes data from multiple sources into one usable data set, using the power of automation and machine learning, along with extensive domain expertise. The result is real-time insights based on the very latest available data, presented and shared through advanced reporting, dashboards and storytelling capabilities.

About Infotools

Infotools is an award-winning software and services provider, with particular expertise in processing, analyzing, visualizing and sharing market research data. The company offers a powerful cloud-based software platform, Harmoni, which is purpose-built for market research data, together with the services of data experts who can drive research design and management, data design and organization, and insights discovery, analysis, visualization and reporting. Established in 1990, and with a presence in the US, Europe, South Africa and New Zealand, Infotools works with some of the world's best-known brands, including Coca-Cola, Orange, Samsung and Mondelēz, as well as boutique and large research agencies such as MDI , Nielsen and Ipsos. For more information, visit www.infotools.com.

