Infotools Launches Updated Guide for 2025 Market Research Software Buyers

The "A Buyer's Guide to Market Research Software" offers insights professionals essential support to navigate today's complex technology landscape and make strategic investments in market research tools.

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infotools , a global leader in market research analysis and reporting solutions, has announced the release of its updated resource, " A Buyer's Guide to Market Research Software ." This refreshed publication is an enhanced version of Infotools' widely used 2022 guide, offering insights professionals an in-depth look at the rapidly evolving technology environment and practical guidance for choosing software solutions that drive meaningful results.

"As the market research industry transforms, selecting the right technology has never been more critical," said John Bird, EVP of Infotools. "This guide addresses the growing challenges of choice overload and equips teams with the strategies they need to make informed, impactful decisions on their tech stack. It empowers insights professionals to leverage innovation effectively—without losing sight of core industry fundamentals."

The 2025 buyer's guide provides:

Comprehensive frameworks for assessing the expanding range of available tools, helping research teams balance immediate operational needs with long-term scalability.

Insights on leveraging technology for quality improvements, efficient workflows, and impactful data visualization that strengthens decision-making across organizations.

Guidance on evaluating AI and automation tools thoughtfully, ensuring that both human expertise and machine-driven processes are optimized to meet today's complex research demands.

With 35 years at the forefront of market research technology, Infotools developed this guide to support professionals at all levels in navigating the opportunities and risks associated with traditional and emerging software options. For those facing the challenge of upgrading or integrating new technology, "A Buyer's Guide to Market Research Software" offers invaluable support.

Download the guide here: https://www.infotools.com/hubfs/Infotools%20Harmoni%202025%20Software%20Buyers%20Guide.pdf

About Infotools

Established in 1990, and with a presence in the United States, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, Infotools was founded on the belief that curious minds shape the future. Through its powerful investigation and reporting platform Harmoni, the company gives organizations the ability to ingest complex market research and consumer data; produce meaningful insights through iterative analysis; represent significant findings with beautiful visualizations; and influence key stakeholders with compelling dashboards. Infotools works with some of the world's best-known brands, including Coca-Cola, Shell, Orange, Samsung, and Mondelēz. Visit infotools.com, check out the podcast at infotools.com/now-thats-significant-podcast , or follow them on X via @infotools.

