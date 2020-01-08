infoTouch Announces Industry Expert Neil Noller to Lead Channel Sales

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail POS expert Neil Noller has joined infoTouch Corporation as National Channel Sales Manager. His responsibilities include introducing high performing resellers and systems integrators to infoTouch retail solutions, selecting those whose operations and vision align with the company's industry-leading brand and serving them with the same high standards.

Neil brings additional depth of experience to infoTouch. He has an intimate understanding of what it takes to bring success to retailers and technology providers from his start as a convenience store and fuel retail owner/operator, to ISV of specialized POS and fuel management systems, and culminating with expanding and managing a major POS company's reseller network across the United States. "Neil Noller is the consummate pro for anyone wishing to have hands-on knowledge of what it takes to best service retailers while also supporting the needs of resellers who help build their businesses and we're proud to have him join infoTouch," said Harry Nass, President and CEO

infoTouch is both a pioneer and leading innovator in hybrid point-of-sale and retail management systems for retailers from 1,000 locations to 1. Its RetailOS software runs thousands of stores, combining sophisticated POS, ERP, CRM, SCM from a platform that is entirely configurable to the merchant's needs. Administration and controls are delivered through a cloud-based xOS Enterprise while stores operate with local server reliability and speed. Integration with several of the world's leading payment partners provides seamless end to end integration and operational integrity. The end result is robust, mobile business decision support, ease of use and outstanding customer experience. infoTouch is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas with sales offices and a network of best of class dealers and systems integrators across the US and Canada. For more information, please visit: http://www.infotouch.com.

