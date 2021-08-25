InfoTrack Completes Acquisition of Green Filing

Green Filling will continue to operate as a standalone business under the leadership of its co-founders George Knecht and Eric Eastman as its Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technical Officer, respectively.

InfoTrack US CEO Ed Watts said: "We are excited to welcome Green Filing to our growing portfolio of market-leading litigation offerings in the United States. We share a strategy of building smart technology that makes clients' lives easier by revolutionizing workflow, improving productivity, and increasingly profitability."

The completion of the deal is the latest strategic move by InfoTrack to provide a full range of offerings across the litigation workflow, following acquisitions of One Legal, Lawgical, and LawToolBox last year. InfoTrack will continue to invest in the Green Filing platform to deliver seamless eFiling and related services to their clients.

Eric Eastman and George Knecht, co-founders of Green Filing, commented: "Today marks a new chapter in Green Filing's journey. We would like to thank the contributions of all our valued team members, and more importantly express appreciation to our valued customers and partners. Maintaining these relationships remains our top priority, and we look forward to continuing to cultivate those relationships and provide excellent service to each of them. Green Filing is also excited to participate and contribute to InfoTrack's vision of being an end-to-end provider of choice for litigation services in the United States."

About Green Filing:

Founded in 2009, Green Filing's mission is to provide easy, simple, and fast eFiling solutions to attorneys and their support staff in a safe, secure, and reliable manner. Green Filing has filed approximately 14 million documents for over 100,000 filers across California, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Utah, and Texas.

Learn more about Green Filing: www.greenfiling.com.

About the InfoTrack group of companies:

InfoTrack is a global innovator in legal technology servicing the needs of the legal market in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and the US. InfoTrack is a leading provider of integrated SaaS platforms that enable clients to find, analyze, organize and communicate information efficiently and effectively. InfoTrack has globally been at the forefront, helping law firms through technology innovation for 20 years and has a deep understanding of the legal industry in multiple jurisdictions with over 40,000 legal firms worldwide.

Learn more about InfoTrack: www.infotrack.com.

