InfoTrack Welcomes Trailblazing Additions to Executive Team to Boost Growth Initiatives

InfoTrack

06 Dec, 2023, 15:30 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InfoTrack, a leading integrated services provider in the legal technology industry, is thrilled to announce the appointment of two dynamic executives to its leadership team. The company's relentless pursuit of innovation is set to soar to new heights with the appointment of Dan Lear as Vice President of Partnerships and Michael Montalto as Head of DocketSync.

Dan Lear is a lawyer-turned-technology executive with a wealth of experience at the intersection of law and technology. Most recently, Lear co-founded the legal payment processing platform Gravity Legal. Previously, Dan led partnerships and industry relations at online legal marketplace Avvo, after beginning his career in-house at Microsoft. Dan's passion for transforming the legal sector sets him up well to strengthen InfoTrack's position as a critical integration partner in the legal technology space.

Michael Montalto arrives at InfoTrack from the frontline of innovation at companies like Bloomberg and ALM Global, where he has led strategic project development, commercial strategy, and market launch planning. A dynamic force in some of the most nuanced twists and turns of the docketing space, Michael has a track record for uncovering novel solutions to complex problems. His appointment marks a calculated move for InfoTrack in its bid to bridge the gap between law firms, their core technology, and the courts.

Lear and Montalto arrive as InfoTrack prepares for its next phase of explosive growth. Following the success of several strategic acquisitions, Montalto and Lear continue a series of key hires to accelerate InfoTrack's ambitious innovation agenda.

"Bringing Dan and Michael on board is a testament to InfoTrack's commitment to not just staying ahead of the curve but defining the curve itself," said Ed Watts, Chief Executive at InfoTrack. "With their strategic insights, we are confident in our ability to continue delivering cutting-edge solutions to our clients and partners. The future of legal has never looked more exciting."

For more information, contact [email protected].

About InfoTrack
InfoTrack integrates with popular legal software like Clio, iManage, LEAP, MyCase, NetDocuments, Smokeball, and others to streamline the litigation workflow and give law firms the power to improve productivity and increase profitability. By automatically syncing client data, case documents, and billing information, InfoTrack helps law firms manage eFiling, process serving, court docket syncing, eSignatures, and more with greater speed and accuracy.

