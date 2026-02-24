Infoverity Announces Retirement of Chief Operating Officer Mark Thompson After Eight Years of Distinguished Service

DUBLIN, Ohio, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infoverity (www.Infoverity.com) announced that Mark Thompson, Chief Operating Officer, will retire after eight years of exceptional leadership and service to the organization.

During his tenure at Infoverity, Thompson has been instrumental in shaping the company's operational excellence and organizational culture. His impact extends far beyond traditional operational metrics, leaving an indelible mark on both employees and customers through his distinctive leadership approach.

Mark Thompson, COO, Infoverity U.S., Inc.

"Mark has been the embodiment of servant leadership," said Matt Wienke, CEO of Infoverity. "His relentless optimism, even in the face of challenges, has inspired our entire organization to reach higher and believe in what's possible."

Thompson's leadership style has been characterized by several defining qualities that have become part of Infoverity's DNA. His meticulous attention to fine details ensured operational precision while never losing sight of the bigger picture. Colleagues and team members consistently highlight his selfless advocacy and mentorship, noting how he invested countless hours developing talent and championing the success of others.

Known for his fierce competitiveness, Thompson consistently drove Infoverity to exceed goals and outperform expectations. Yet this competitive spirit was always tempered by his servant leadership philosophy and his remarkable ability to lift up everyone around him. Whether working with employees, customers, or partners, Thompson created an environment where people felt valued, supported, and empowered to achieve their best.

"Mark's legacy at Infoverity isn't measured in spreadsheets or quarterly report outs alone," added Wienke. "It's measured in the careers he's helped build, the teams he's strengthened, and the culture of excellence and optimism he's fostered throughout our organization. His influence will continue to resonate through the leaders he has mentored and the operational foundations he has established."

The entire Infoverity team extends its deepest gratitude to Mark Thompson for his dedication, leadership, and the positive impact he has made on the organization.

About Infoverity

Founded in 2011, Infoverity is a data management advisor and global professional services firm. Infoverity leans on deep enterprise data management experience to drive success across MDM, PIM, Data Governance, Analytics, Data Integration, Data Warehousing, Organizational Change Management, Post Launch Support, and other solutions.

Infoverity is 100% employee-owned, with global headquarters in Dublin, Ohio. The EMEA headquarters and Global Development Center is in Valencia, Spain. Additional offices are located in Germany and India.

SOURCE Infoverity