Infoworks Named to CRN's 2018 Big Data 100 List

Solution providers are on a never-ending quest to tame the ever-expanding volume of data businesses need with innovative tools, technologies and services that can convert it into meaningful, usable statistics. In response to this challenge, the CRN editorial team has identified the IT vendors at the forefront of data management, business analytics, and infrastructure technologies and services to create the Big Data 100 list.

Infoworks automates the entire data engineering process from source to consumption, eliminating the complexity that prevents 85% of Hadoop projects from deploying to production. Infoworks automates data ingestion, data synchronization, data transformation and cube generation on premises and in the cloud. Customers can implement use cases for business intelligence and advanced analytics, automated data lake creation, and data warehouse offload and migration, in days instead of months, on any big data platform and in a code-free environment. Infoworks counts some of the world's largest financial, retail, tech, healthcare, oil & gas, pharmaceutical and manufacturing companies in the Fortune 100 and Global Fortune 500 as its customers.

"The IT community is now able to collect massive volumes of valuable data—a veritable treasure trove of information for growing businesses," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "But reaping the benefits of these huge information streams is a complex and delicate process requiring expertise in data capture, storage, organization, tiering, security and analysis. The vendors on CRN's 2018 Big Data 100 list have demonstrated an exceptional ability to help solution providers and their customers tackle this enormous project. The innovative products and services they have brought to market enable companies to not only manage large amounts of data, but to extract real value from it."

"We're excited to be named to CRN's Big Data 100 list for the second year in a row," said Amar Arsikere, CEO and co-founder of Infoworks. "Enterprise analytics presents a tremendous opportunity for enterprises, but its full potential is out of reach for most companies, because data engineering—a core component of any analytics construct—is simply too complex. Infoworks is the first 'agile data engineering platform' to resolve this complexity via ultrasophisticated automation used to build and manage a large number of simultaneous data and analytics use cases in production. No point tool products or custom coding can match the magnitude or speed that Infoworks delivers to make yesterday's big data promise today's reality."

The 2018 Big Data 100 list is available online at www.crn.com/bigdata100.

About Infoworks

Infoworks eliminates big data complexity by automating data engineering through the company's Autonomous Data Engine, which has been adopted by some of the largest enterprises in the world. Using a code-free environment, Infoworks allows organizations to quickly create and manage data use cases from source to consumption. Customers deploy projects to production within days, dramatically increasing analytics agility and time to value. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Palo Alto, the company is funded by Centerview Capital Technology, Nexus Venture Partners, and Knoll Ventures.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

