Infoworks Names Todd Goldman VP of Marketing

"There is growing buzz around Infoworks as more Fortune 500 customers use our solutions to deliver true big data agility and solve real business problems in the enterprise," said Infoworks Executive Chairman Buno Pati. "I'm looking forward to working with Todd as the company moves into a phase of rapid customer adoption and growth."

Goldman is a big data veteran with 20+ years of marketing management experience. Previously, he was CMO at Waterline Data where he helped the company experience record growth. He also served as COO at Bina Technologies, a large data genomics software company acquired by Roche Sequencing. Before serving as VP and GM for Enterprise Data Integration at Informatica, he held leadership roles at Exeros (acquired by IBM), Netscape/AOL, and HP.

"I joined Infoworks because it directly addresses the fact that big data deployments are just too hard and require too much specialized skill," said Todd Goldman, newly-named CMO at Infoworks. "I've been in the data space for the past 15 years and was blown away by the high level of automation that Infoworks delivers, which makes it possible for customers to deploy literally in days. The product works amazingly well and is a marketer's dream. While other software vendors are making promises about their ability to simplify big data deployments, Infoworks is actually delivering real value to real customers."

Goldman will work closely with Pati and co-founder Amar Arsikere, a proven pioneer in big data automation who built one of the largest in-memory database infrastructures at Zynga and a Bigtable analytics platform at Google. Frustrated with all the manual coding and time required with open source tools, Amar created an automation layer to eliminate complexity across the entire data workflow. This formed the basis for Infoworks.

About Infoworks

Infoworks eliminates big data complexity by automating data engineering through the company's Autonomous Data Engine, which has been adopted by some of the largest enterprises in the world. Using a code-free environment, Infoworks allows organizations to quickly create and manage data workflow processes from source to consumption. Customers deploy projects to production within days, dramatically increasing analytics agility and time to value. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Palo Alto, the company is funded by Centerview Capital Technology, Nexus Venture Partners, and Knoll Ventures.

