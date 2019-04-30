infra // STRUCTURE Offers a Glimpse of the Future of Hyperscale

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cloud service providers are beginning to leverage the opportunities presented by the evolution of hyperscale cloud and the trend towards decentralized infrastructure. Industry executives will be gathering at the go-to industry event: infra // STRUCTURE, being held May 1-2 in downtown Toronto. Total Product Marketing is pleased to support cloud consultants and managed service providers with our sponsorship of this year's infra // STRUCTURE summit.

infra // STRUCTURE - Where cloud meets data centre and hyperscale meets edge. A conversation for service provider executives.

Infrastructure service providers will have the opportunity to network, learn, and make valuable connections with leading operators, developers, end users, suppliers and financiers. This is a vendor-neutral event that is replacing traditional industry trade shows that are stuck in old conversations and driven by vendors. The infra // STRUCTURE is forward-looking and hard-hitting and presents an environment where all members of the value chain can meet and discuss challenges and opportunities in this dynamic sector.

Held at the Sheraton Centre Hotel in the heart of Toronto, infra // STRUCTURE will feature two days of presentations and panel discussions from leading industry experts.

"Hyperscale cloud continues to gain market share and is forcing infrastructure service providers to get more focused and specialized. In a hyperscale world, differentiation through value-add and specialization is becoming increasingly crucial to success," said Philbert Shih, Managing Director, Structure Research. "It is this transition that infra // STRUCTURE will focus on, charting a new course for the entire sector."

The global transition to outsourced infrastructure is a trend that's here to stay, but the enterprise world is still dominated by traditional deployment models where organizations of all sizes struggle with complexity and a lack of resources. The discussions at infra // STRUCTURE will revolve around this unique opportunity for service providers to lead this transition into a hyperscale-led world.

Join Total Product Marketing at this year's infra // STRUCTURE Summit to learn how your organization can leverage these exciting trends.

Total Product Marketing is proud to be a sponsor of infra // STRUCTURE. Celebrating our eighth year as an agency, we provide inbound and channel marketing services to some of the leading names in the cloud hosting and technology sector.

About Structure Research

Structure Research is an independent research and consulting firm with a specific focus on the cloud and data centre segments within the Internet infrastructure market. SR is devoted to understanding, tracking and projecting the future of infrastructure service providers.

Learn more about Structure Research at https://structureresearch.net/

