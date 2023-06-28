Inframark Acquires Treatment Technologies (TTI), Adding to O&M Portfolio

The addition of TTI expands Inframark's Operation and Maintenance footprint within commercial and industrial markets across the U.S.

HORSHAM, Pa., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inframark, a leading provider of water and wastewater operations and maintenance ("O&M") services across the U.S., today announced the acquisition of Treatment Technologies ("TTI"), a division of Shelton Associates. TTI provides process water and wastewater O&M services under long-term contracts to a high-profile, blue-chip customer base within automotive, chemical, paper, and metal finishing markets. TTI's dedicated operators, maintenance associates, technical advisors, and consultants help deliver uninterrupted water and wastewater services at client sites while also helping clients maintain compliance with increasing water and wastewater regulations. In addition, TTI sources and sells replacement parts that are used to repair the technically advanced membrane systems found in its customers' facilities, as well as in other non-O&M clients' sites.

"We have admired the rapid evolution of TTI in recent years," said EVP of Corporate Development James Irwin. "The acquisition of TTI meaningfully scales our operations in commercial and industrial markets by a factor of 2x and is a demonstration of our stated strategy to grow our core water and wastewater O&M business."

"I'm very excited to bring the TTI team into Inframark as it supports our mission of providing best-in-class quality and compliance to critically important industrial customers, a growing segment of Inframark's O&M business," added Inframark CEO Steve Meininger.

"We look forward to continuing to deliver the best-in-class service quality that TTI's customers expect and depend upon while also continuing to strengthen our new business relationships," said Mark Klaiber, SVP of Operations. "The management team and associates of TTI will remain and be important contributors to our continued expansion within the C&I arena."

"We are pleased to partner TTI with Inframark going forward and believe that this relationship will help facilitate our next stage of growth. TTI has grown substantially over the last couple of years, and as part of Inframark, TTI will have the necessary support and resources to continue its impressive trajectory. Needless to say, we are excited about the future as part of the Inframark platform," said Mark Shelton, CEO of Shelton Associates.

Blank Rome LLP acted as legal adviser to Inframark. Raymond James & Associates, Inc. acted as the exclusive financial advisor, and Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld LLC acted as the legal advisor to TTI.

About Inframark

Inframark, LLC (www.inframark.com) is a leading provider of public and private infrastructure services across the U.S., leveraging the use of automation and intelligent data solutions in water and wastewater operations and maintenance, management of community infrastructure, and data systems integration. With more than 40 years of experience managing water-related infrastructure, the company employs 2,900 people serving more than 400 clients in 21 states. Inframark manages facilities that can treat a billion gallons of drinking water and wastewater daily.

About Shelton Associates

Founded in 1983, Shelton Associates, alongside its affiliated companies, has engineering, fabrication, and technical service centers in Escondido, California; Clayton, Ohio; and Lancaster, Pennsylvania. They leverage decades of process engineering and equipment design experience in supplying conventional physical-chemical treatment and advanced membrane separation systems.

