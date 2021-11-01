Inframark Names James Irwin Vice President of Corporate Development

HORSHAM, Pa., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inframark, LLC, an industry leader in the operations, maintenance, and management of water and wastewater facilities, is pleased to announce that James Irwin has joined the company as Vice President of Corporate Development. Mr. Irwin will also be a member of the company's Senior Leadership Team.



In this newly created key role, Mr. Irwin will develop and lead the company's inorganic growth efforts. He will be responsible for defining and executing the full lifecycle of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities, from target identification through closing of strategically aligned targets that bolster the company's aggressive growth strategy. This, in turn, will be a key driver in creating value that benefits the company's clients and their communities.



Mr. Irwin brings a wealth of experience to Inframark in the areas of strategy, innovation, corporate finance, and M&A. He was most recently a Managing Director with Citizens Capital Markets, where he led the Buyside Advisory Practice assisting multibillion-dollar corporate and private equity clients to fulfill their acquisition objectives. Prior to Citizens, he was Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and M&A for Evoqua Water Technologies, and Vice President of Business Development for A. Schulman, Inc., which was acquired by Lyondell Basell Industries. Mr. Irwin earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Toledo and an MBA from Case Western Reserve University.



"Jim has a tremendous track record of success and we are excited to have a leader with his background and expertise joining the company," said James Devlin, Inframark's Executive Chairman and CEO. "Most importantly, I believe he will be a great fit with our team-oriented culture, which is a driving force in our success."



"I am thrilled to be returning to the water industry and joining Inframark at what is an exciting time for the company," said Mr. Irwin. "I look forward to working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry to ensure that Inframark continues its proud tradition of being a respected leader that delivers for its clients and their customers day in and day out."



About Inframark



Inframark, LLC (www.inframark.com), is a standalone American infrastructure services company focused on operation and maintenance of water and wastewater systems, management of community infrastructure, and back-office services.



With more than 40 years of experience in managing water-related infrastructure, the company employs 2,500 people serving more than 400 clients in 21 states. Its North American operations manages facilities that can treat a billion gallons of drinking water and wastewater daily. It also manages 10,000 miles of wastewater collection and water distribution networks. Its infrastructure management services group serves 220 clients with financial, administrative and specialized support services.



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12891863



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Inframark