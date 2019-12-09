Infrapedia Originals, Future Submarine Cable Networks, the Year 2030

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrapedia perfected its one-stop solution for the industry where engineers, sales teams, planners and strategists can all converge to obtain a global view of all available network and datacenter infrastructure. With the help of Infrapedia, professionals can easily track network outages, look for new locations where expansion is possible and quickly acquire additional capacity. In the past years, cloud technology and Artificial Intelligence have seen accelerated growth, and major players in the tech world, like Facebook, Google, Amazon, or Microsoft, are now focusing on providing cloud services and cloud-based applications.

Infrapedia, Inc.

Infrapedia is a one-of-a-kind, free and open-source platform. Founder, Mehmet Akcin believes that Infrapedia should provide data professionals with a global operational view of the Internet infrastructure. More than 4,000 data centers, 15,000 networks and hundreds of fiber optic providers, including submarine and terrestrial network providers, are already on Infrapedia, and thousands of network professionals across the world are already using it every day. Using Infrapedia is quite simple. Users of Infrapedia can now visit the site to find original articles. New articles will be released one to two times per month.

The first-ever Infrapedia Original was "Virginia Beach: A New hub is Born," written by Hubert Souisa. In a short period of time, this city has grown into a diverse new landing site for new subsea cable systems on the East Coast of the U.S. PointOne's NAP multi-purpose, carrier-neutral cable landing station and edge computing data center and existing Telxius Cable Landing Station will strengthen Virginia Beach's relevance on the market for the future subsea cable systems.

The second Infrapedia Original was "Top 20 Cities and Datacenters to Deploy Edge Network PoPs". This article presents the best cities to deploy Edge Points of Presences, according to the CEO of Infrapedia, Mehmet Akcin. Unlike cloud computing, which does the work at data centers spread out across the globe, edge computing is computing that's done at or near the source of the data. The latest Infrapedia Original is Future Submarine Cable Networks, the Year 2030. Mehmet was joined by Telecom and Datacenter Infrastructure experts, such as Hubert Souisa, Nigel Bayliff, Dave Crowley, Maurice Dean, and Joe De Palo, in this post, giving insights into what the future for Submarine networks will look like.

Infrapedia serves as a vital link between service providers and business clients. We believe these articles will help many professionals to go to market easier. With Infrapedia, it is possible to explore the global infrastructure and look beyond the big players like AWS, Google, Facebook, or Microsoft, and also analyze the capabilities of players such as GPX Global Systems, Macquarie Datacenters, Sparkle, ST Telemedia, Coresite, Flexential, Cyxtera, Colt, Seaborn, PointOne EdgeUno, and others.

