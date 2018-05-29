Infrapoint joins DC BLOX to accelerate hybrid IT solutions in the southeast

Infrapoint has developed significant expertise in managed hosting, petabyte scale cloud storage and disaster recovery solutions along with a strong partner channel that delivers managed services using Infrapoint technology. Combined with DC BLOX's high-speed network-connected data centers in multiple locations in the southeast, the joint company is well positioned to offer robust business continuity and disaster recovery solutions.

"DC BLOX is excited to join forces with the Infrapoint team in meeting the IT infrastructure needs of businesses in the southeastern U.S.," said Jeff Uphues, DC BLOX CEO. "Adding expertise in cloud infrastructure and services, an enhanced channel presence and a platform on which to build new solutions will give us a significant competitive advantage."

Chris Gatch, co-founder and CEO of Infrapoint, will become DC BLOX's chief technology officer, leading the company's technology teams. Prior to Infrapoint, Gatch was a co-founder, executive vice president and chief technology officer for Cbeyond, an Atlanta-based communications provider that grew to nearly $500 million in revenue before it was acquired in 2014. Merrett Willett, co-founder and CTO of Infrapoint, will lead DC BLOX's cloud engineering team.

"The combination of DC BLOX and Infrapoint is great for our customers," said Gatch. "They will certainly benefit from added expertise as well as from DC BLOX's data center facilities. In addition, we're excited to be able to reach customers in new markets."

Wade Hughes, CEO of 5Q Partners, a managed services provider to the commercial real estate industry and Infrapoint customer, said, "5Q Partners has had a wonderful relationship with Infrapoint for the last two years partnering to serve our clients. We see their merger with DC BLOX as a significant boost to our collective ability to provide expanded solutions, greater access to resources and more economies of scale."

DC BLOX builds Tier 3 data centers in growing underserved markets in the southeastern United States, connects them with a high-speed optical network and hosts cloud services to enable area businesses to effectively serve their local customers, efficiently scale their infrastructure and ensure business continuity. Current DC BLOX data center locations are in Atlanta and Chattanooga, Tenn., while its newest data center is under construction in Huntsville, Ala. The company plans to build three additional data centers through 2019 in potential markets including Birmingham, Ala., Greensboro/Winston-Salem, N.C., and Greenville, S.C.

