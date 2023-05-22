Infrared & Terahertz Spectroscopy Market - Global Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis to 2028

DUBLIN, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infrared & Terahertz Spectroscopy Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global infrared & terahertz spectroscopy market is expected to reach an estimated $1.5 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2028.



The future of the global infrared & terahertz spectroscopy market looks promising with opportunities in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology, industrial chemistry, food & beverage testing, and environmental testing end use industries.

The major drivers for this market are increasing strict regulations in the pharmaceutical industry, rise in food safety concerns across the globe, and growing investments by governments in infrared spectroscopy technologies.

List of Infrared & Terahertz Spectroscopy Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain.

With these strategies, infrared & terahertz spectroscopy companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the infrared & terahertz spectroscopy companies profiled in this report include:

Bruker Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Shimadzu Corporation

PerkinElmer

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Teledyne Princeton Instruments

JASCO

TeraView

Microtech Instruments

Ekspla

Infrared & Terahertz Spectroscopy Market Insights

The publisher forecasts that benchtop instruments will remain the largest type segment over the forecast period as these instruments are compact, less sensitive, affordable, and ensure faster analysis time along with improved workflow and fewer maintenance requirements

Within this market, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology will remain the largest end use segment over the forecast period due to stringent regulations in the pharmaceutical industry and increasing usage of this spectroscopy as a powerful tool for advanced chemical and physical characterization of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs)

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of technologically advanced products, growing food safety concerns, and strategic expansions by key players in the region

Features of the Infrared & Terahertz Spectroscopy Market

Market Size Estimates: Infrared & terahertz spectroscopy market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions

Segmentation Analysis: Infrared & terahertz spectroscopy market size by various segments, such as by type, spectrum, application, end use, and region

Regional Analysis: Infrared & terahertz spectroscopy markets breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World

, , , and the Rest of the World Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different types, spectrums, applications, end uses, and regions for the infrared & terahertz spectroscopy market

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the infrared & terahertz spectroscopy market

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Infrared & Terahertz Spectroscopy Market: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2017 to 2028

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2017-2022) and Forecast (2023-2028)

3.2. Global Infrared & Terahertz Spectroscopy Market Trends (2017-2022) and Forecast (2023-2028)

3.3: Global Infrared & Terahertz Spectroscopy Market by Type

3.3.1 Benchtop Instruments

3.3.2 Microscopy Instruments

3.3.3 Portable Instruments

3.3.4 Hyphenated Instruments

3.4: Global Infrared & Terahertz Spectroscopy Market by Spectrum

3.4.1 Mid-Infrared Radiation

3.4.2 Near-Infrared Radiation

3.4.3 Far-Infrared Radiation

3.5: Global Infrared & Terahertz Spectroscopy Market by Application

3.5.1 Research & Development Biomedical

3.5.2 Semiconductors

3.5.3 Homeland Security

3.5.4 Non-Destructive Testing

3.6: Global Infrared & Terahertz Spectroscopy Market by End Use

3.6.1 Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology

3.6.2 Industrial Chemistry

3.6.3 Food & Beverage Testing

3.6.4 Environmental Testing



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2017 to 2028

4.1: Infrared & Terahertz Spectroscopy Market by Region

4.2: North American Infrared & Terahertz Spectroscopy Market

4.2.1: North American Infrared & Terahertz Spectroscopy Market by Type: Benchtop Instruments, Microscopy Instruments, Portable Instruments, and Hyphenated Instruments

4.2.2: North American Infrared & Terahertz Spectroscopy Market by End Use: Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology, Industrial Chemistry, Food & Beverage Testing, and Environmental Testing

4.3: European Infrared & Terahertz Spectroscopy Market

4.4: APAC Infrared & Terahertz Spectroscopy Market

4.5: ROW Infrared & Terahertz Spectroscopy Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Infrared & Terahertz Spectroscopy Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Infrared & Terahertz Spectroscopy Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Infrared & Terahertz Spectroscopy Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rz9qc1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets