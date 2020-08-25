Infrared Cameras Creates Safer Learning Environments with Advanced Temperature Screening Technology at Schools Nationwide

BEAUMONT, Texas, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the fall semester in full swing, Infrared Cameras Inc. (ICI), the leader in advanced temperature screening technology, is providing a safer way to get students back in the classroom with ICI technology – through the use of high-accuracy thermal cameras. With its rapid temperature screening system, ICI enables educators, administrators, parents and students to start the year with peace of mind, knowing their schools are using the most effective technology available to safeguard their health.

Temperature screenings are a frontline measure for protecting students and staff, as elevated temperature is one of the first and easiest symptoms of illness to identify. The bedrock of ICI's solution is its excellence in both hardware and software innovation, including sensor design, lens construction, software development and temperature reference calibration. ICI's infrared camera system is quick, touchless, and extremely accurate, making it perfect for on-campus common spaces and high-traffic areas.

"From school administrators to parents, a lot of people have concerns about sending students back to school this fall, which is why ICI's thermal screening solution can play a pivotal role in the effort to set their minds at ease." said Gary Strahan, CEO at ICI. "Our temperature scanning technology offers a highly effective way to instantly identify risks before students even reach the classroom."

ICI's thermal cameras offer the most accurate and reliable temperature screening solution on the market today – with only .01 to .03-degree variance. Its full thermal screening system is also fast and easy to install, comprised of just three elements: the thermal camera, a small reference device and a computer screen. With straightforward red light/green light, pass/fail indicators, ICI's solution is simple to use, allowing school staff to dedicate their time to education and operations – not learning a complicated process.

"Parents recognize the benefits of in-person learning and want to see their children back in school, which is why we have taken extensive precautions to ensure we can kick off the year in the classroom, including the deployment of ICI's infrared cameras," said Deep Sran, founder of Loudoun School for Advanced Studies. "The easy-to-use thermal screening system is a critical part of the process we have put in place to keep our students safe this fall – and one of the measures that has led to our increase in enrollment."

Alongside Loudoun, educational facilities across the country are adopting ICI's thermal screening system, including schools in the D.C. area, the greater Houston area and Missouri, such as Meadow Heights, and Port Arthur Independent School District.

ICI has been a global innovator in thermal cameras for a quarter century. Long before COVID-19, ICI was supplying governments, front-line health responders, non-profit organizations and corporations with elevated temperature screening systems to contain the spread of SARS, H1N1, Ebola and others. ICI is committed to the highest quality procedures and processes to ensure public health and safety, and as an FDA regulated medical device, its thermal camera offers educational facilities a medical grade solution.

About Infrared Cameras Inc.

Infrared Cameras Inc has been a leader in developing and manufacturing innovative infrared imaging technology since 1995. Veteran-owned and based in Beaumont, Texas, ICI offers complete infrared solutions, including equipment, custom designs, software, calibration, training, and more. The company's mission is to develop the most sensitive, accurate, and competitively priced infrared cameras in the world. To learn more about Infrared Cameras, visit www.infraredcameras.com/schools or follow ICI on Twitter , LinkedIn , YouTube and Facebook .

SOURCE Infrared Cameras Inc

Related Links

www.infraredcamerasinc.com

