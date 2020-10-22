Infrared Cameras, Inc. Creates Safer Environments for Patients, Visitors and Healthcare Workers with Advanced Temperature Screening Technology at Hospitals Nationwide

BEAUMONT, Texas, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spur increased traffic at medical facilities across the country, Infrared Cameras, Inc. (ICI), the leader in advanced temperature screening technology, is helping hospitals safeguard visitors and staff using ICI's solution. ICI's temperature screening system is rapid and highly accurate. The technology brings peace of mind to patients, healthcare providers, administrative staff, service workers and visitors as one of the most effective solutions available to mitigate the risk of spreading viruses.

Temperature screenings are a frontline preventative measure, as elevated temperature is one of the first and easiest symptoms to identify. At the core of ICI's solution is its best-in-class hardware and software. This includes sensor design, lens construction, software development and temperature reference calibration. ICI's infrared camera system is fast and extremely accurate, making it ideal for identifying risks in high-traffic environments.

"The demand for temperature checks at medical facilities is quickly rising as hospital and care center operators look to mitigate the risk of illness," said Gary Strahan, CEO at ICI. "By installing ICI's thermal screening system, hospitals can provide an added layer of protection for visitors, staff and patients beyond existing standard safety measures, like mandatory face masks and social distancing."

ICI's thermal screening system offers the most accurate and reliable solution on the market, with only .1 to .3-degree variance. This solution is also fast and easy to install, operating with just three elements: the thermal camera, a small temperature reference device and a computer screen. The system operates using straightforward red light/green light (pass/fail) indicators, allowing hospital staff to dedicate their time to patient care and operations—instead of learning a complicated new process.

Medical facilities such as Texas Children's Hospital have adopted ICI's thermal screening system. In addition, healthcare providers in Texas, California, Florida, New Jersey and other regions of the country are also deploying ICI's technology.

ICI has been in business since 1995, and responding to global health crises, including epidemics and pandemics since 2002. In addition to medical facilities, ICI is helping to create safer and more secure environments through advanced temperature screening in schools, airports and businesses across the country. ICI is committed to the highest quality procedures and processes to ensure public health and safety. To understand the simplicity of ICI's thermal screening system and see it in action, check out its body temperature measurement video .

To learn more about how ICI's technology is used at hospitals and healthcare facilities, visit: https://infraredcameras.com/temperature-screening/hospitals/

About Infrared Cameras, Inc.

Infrared Cameras, Inc. has been a leader in developing and manufacturing innovative infrared imaging technology since 1995. Veteran-owned and based in Beaumont, Texas, ICI offers complete infrared solutions: including equipment, custom designs, software, calibration, training, and more. The company's mission is to develop the most sensitive, accurate, and competitively priced infrared cameras in the world. To learn more about Infrared Cameras, Inc., visit http://www.infraredcameras.com/ or follow ICI on LinkedIn , YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter .

SOURCE Infrared Cameras, Inc.

