Infrared Cameras, Inc. Ensures the Safety of Logistics and Delivery Staff Amidst Record-Setting Online Holiday Shopping Season

BEAUMONT, Texas, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the anticipated record-setting increase in online holiday shopping, Infrared Cameras, Inc. (ICI), the leader in advanced temperature screening technology, is ensuring the health and safety of logistics and transportation staff.

Committed to protecting employees across the industry, from warehouse staff to last-mile delivery drivers, ICI provides the fastest, most effective and accurate technology available. With only .1 to .3-degree variance, ICI's system helps identify elevated temperature potentially caused by infection.

While health and efficiency rank as the highest priorities for the logistics industry, unreliable and inaccurate equipment often leads to unsafe exposure and operational disruptions. ICI's touchless thermal cameras and rapid temperature screening systems keep operations moving smoothly and deliver peace-of-mind.

"As the holidays grow closer, we know shipping and delivery companies already have enough on their plates without having to worry about virus spread within their environments," said Gary Strahan, CEO at ICI. "ICI is proud to help protect these dedicated behind-the-scenes holiday heroes as they ensure timely, effective and safe deliveries during the busiest time of the year."

According to a CNBC report, online shopping is expected to see a 33% surge in November and December in anticipation of the holiday season. As the demand for more workers increases, the health risks threatening those in the shipping and delivery industry are growing as well – especially with COVID-19 cases on the rise again. By deploying ICI's cameras and biorisk software throughout warehouses, in loading docks, and other high-traffic areas, managers can quickly identify staff with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher and act immediately to thwart risks of spreading a virus.

"Shipping centers are the new North Pole this holiday season," Strahan said. "This year stands to be the busiest yet for their industry; on top of that employers need to prioritize the health and safety of their employees. ICI is working with our shipping partners to instill confidence that everyone working to deliver holiday cheer this year is safe from exposure."

ICI's cameras are easy to operate and understand, using a basic red/green light (pass/fail) indicator system. To understand the simplicity of ICI's thermal screening system and see it in action, check out this body temperature measurement video .

ICI has been in business since 1995 and has been responding to global health crises, including epidemics and pandemics, since 2002. In addition to shipping facilities, ICI is helping to create safer and more secure environments through advanced temperature screening in office spaces, hospitals, airports and more across the country.

About Infrared Cameras, Inc.

Infrared Cameras, Inc. has been a leader in developing and manufacturing innovative infrared imaging technology since 1995. Veteran-owned and based in Beaumont, Texas, ICI offers complete infrared solutions, including: equipment, custom designs, software, calibration, training, and more. The company's mission is to develop the most sensitive, accurate, and competitively priced infrared cameras in the world. To learn more about Infrared Cameras, Inc., visit http://www.infraredcameras.com/ or follow ICI on LinkedIn , YouTube, Facebook , and Twitter .

SOURCE Infrared Cameras, Inc.

