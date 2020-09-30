Infrared Cameras Inc. International Launches "ICI Partner Program" to Enable Channel Partners to Meet Global Demand for Biorisk Management Solutions

BEAUMONT, Texas, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Infrared Cameras Inc. (ICI), the leader in advanced temperature screening technology, unveiled its new ICI Partner Program. The program is designed to unite best-in-class integrators and solution providers to help their customers mitigate the current biorisk threat, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, as well as subsequent litigation that threatens to derail the economic recovery.

Science Daily recently reported that governments and businesses should expect to spend $30 billion a year to protect against the next pandemic. Advanced biorisk management solutions, including those offered by ICI, are increasingly viewed as a core component in an effective biorisk strategy, yet businesses struggle with finding trusted advisors to integrate these solutions into their corporate IT infrastructure.

As businesses across the country recognize the urgent need for biorisk threat mitigation and safeguard against excessive liability lawsuits, the ICI Partner Program is giving best-in-class integrators and solution providers yet another avenue to help their corporate customers quickly and economically protect their most important assets: their workforce.

"We can't do enough to address the demand from manufacturers, schools, airports and Fortune 500 companies during this unprecedented time, which is why we created the ICI Partner Program," said Gary Strahan, ICI's CEO. "This program allows us to work with best-in-class solution providers on the forefront of helping businesses adopt cutting edge technology to reduce the threat of biorisk."

As members of the ICI Partner Program, partners will have the ability to leverage the following services:

Above-market incentives for solution providers to learn, position, sell and support ICI's suite of infrared cameras and biorisk solutions

Market development funds to cover the costs of marketing ICI solutions to partners' installed base of accounts

Deal registration services to align their most important and strategic accounts with the ICI roadmap and encourage close collaboration

By partnering with ICI, solution providers can show their dedication to providing corporate customers a means to put the health and safety of employees above all else. ICI's cutting-edge thermal screening technology quickly identifies one of the first signs of COVID-19—elevated temperature—with the highest accuracy of any thermal screening technology on the market.

Businesses are already facing financial losses and uncertainty spurred by the pandemic, making it more critical than ever for companies to protect themselves against possible employee lawsuits from those who contracted the virus in the workplace. The most effective way to mitigate the risk of legal action is get ahead of the threat by deploying leading technologies to safeguard the health of their workforces, such as onsite infrared cameras.

"When it comes to helping our customers protect their businesses, we believe the best defense is a good offense," said Jimmy Whalen, President of Velasea, an Irvine, California-based full-service technology solutions provider. "We facilitate our customers' access to the very best technologies to address their ever-evolving needs. Joining the ICI Partner Program illustrates that commitment by offering a solution that proves their dedication to investing in solutions to protect their employees—which in turn, safeguards their business."

In early 2020, few organizations believed they needed a comprehensive biorisk management strategy—much less had taken action to develop such a plan. Mere months later, that need was clear, but businesses were far from prepared to address it. Having provided businesses, healthcare facilities and schools with thermal screening technology to combat biorisk over the course of 25 years —including H1N1, SARS, Ebola and more—ICI was prepared to help organizations create an effective biorisk management strategy at the very onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. In turn, through its new ICI Partner Program, ICI is empowering partners to offer customers a solution that combats the most dangerous biorisk of our generation.

To learn more about the ICI Partner Program, visit www.infraredcameras.com/support/ici-partner-program.

About Infrared Cameras Inc.

Infrared Cameras Inc has been a leader in developing and manufacturing innovative infrared imaging technology since 1995. Veteran-owned and based in Beaumont, Texas, ICI offers complete infrared solutions, including equipment, custom designs, software, calibration, training, and more. The company's mission is to develop the most sensitive, accurate, and competitively priced infrared cameras in the world. To learn more about Infrared Cameras, visit www.infraredcameras.com or follow ICI on Twitter , LinkedIn , YouTube and Facebook .

ICI Media Contact:

Alexis Diehl

[email protected]

(469) 999-4975

SOURCE Infrared Cameras Inc

Related Links

www.infraredcamerasinc.com

