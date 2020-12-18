Infrared Cameras, Inc. Survey Reveals Less Than 30 Percent of Healthcare Workers Feel Safe Going to Work

BEAUMONT, Texas, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With COVID-19 cases on the rise again, safety concerns for and among our nation's healthcare workers are mounting. Infrared Cameras, Inc. (ICI), the leader in advanced biorisk management technology, conducted a national survey of U.S. healthcare workers in November 2020, revealing that less than 30 percent feel safe going to work. Additionally, almost 40 percent of respondents think that their workplace is at risk for lawsuits due to lax safety measures. Nearly 20 percent reported they would consider suing their own employer if they contracted COVID-19 due to inadequate safety measures on the job.

"As the number of COVID-19 cases are increasing again nationally and around the world, healthcare facilities need to rethink safety measures to ensure they're doing everything they can to protect healthcare workers on the frontlines combatting COVID-19," said Gary Strahan, CEO at ICI. "Our survey found that, despite safety measures already in place, the majority of healthcare workers do not feel safe at work."

The survey showed the following results detailing the safety protocols most widely used to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, alongside healthcare workers' sentiment about their workplace safety:

Three-fourths of healthcare workers believe their organizations should implement additional safety measures;

The majority of respondents (89 percent) think their workplace should require temperature screenings, with 71 percent saying they would feel safer at work if this measure were to be implemented;

80 percent of respondents say that masks are required for all patients and visitors;

70 percent reported that their workplace has hand sanitizing stations at entrances, exits; and

Less than half think that required masks for staff, patients and visitors are the most effective safety measure.

While it's clear that a majority of facilities currently require a variety of safety measures, such as personal protective equipment (PPE) and sanitization stations, employers are still finding themselves at risks for potential lawsuits due to workers feeling unsafe or believing that employers should be doing more to protect them.

In addition to the aforementioned common safety measures, some facilities have begun to alert employees when positive COVID-19 cases are identified in their buildings. However, only 63 percent of respondents listed that their workplaces take part in notifying them of confirmed cases. This process of informing employees and contact tracing can be crucial for organizations seeking to mitigate the risks and avoid lawsuits due to inadequate safety measures.

Biorisk planning is quickly becoming the next phase of combatting COVID-19, as it gives company leadership the knowledge and tools needed to protect their organizations from legal threats while further protecting employees from spreading or catching the virus.

"The biorisk surrounding COVID-19 is unlike anything we've faced in recent history, and the mismanagement of the risk can lead to disastrous lawsuits," said Strahan. "Requiring PPE simply isn't enough to properly mitigate biorisk threats. Healthcare facilities must adopt a comprehensive biorisk management plan, complete with additional safety measures – including onsite temperature screenings – to protect both employees and employers. ICI's biorisk platform provides organizations a solution to protect their workforce and, ultimately, their business."

With an exclusive software system, tailored planning strategy and more than 25 years of industry experience, ICI is poised to assist healthcare facilities and organizations in mitigating biorisk and protecting workers from contracting the virus and employers from lawsuits. Learn how ICI can help your organization prepare for and lessen the burden of the current biorisk by visiting www.infraredcameras.com/ .

About Infrared Cameras, Inc.

Infrared Cameras, Inc. has been a leader in developing and manufacturing innovative infrared imaging technology since 1995. Veteran-owned and based in Beaumont, Texas, ICI offers complete infrared solutions, including: equipment, custom designs, software, calibration, training, and more. The company's mission is to develop the most sensitive, accurate, and competitively priced infrared cameras in the world. To learn more about Infrared Cameras, Inc., visit http://www.infraredcameras.com/ or follow ICI on LinkedIn , YouTube, Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

