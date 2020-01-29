Infrared Detector Market Worth $683M by 2025 - Remarkable Popularity of Uncooled Infrared Detectors Drive Growth
DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infrared Detector Market by Type (MCT, InGaAs, Pyroelectric, Thermopile, Microbolometer, and Others), Technology (Cooled and Uncooled), Wavelength (NIR & SWIR, MWIR, and LWIR), Application, Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global infrared detector market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2025, to reach USD 683 million by 2025 from USD 498 million in 2020.
Significant adoption of infrared detectors for motion and people sensing devices drives market growth
The rising adoption of infrared technology for motion and people sensing solutions is one of the key driving factors for the infrared detector market growth. However, the stringent import and export regulations for infrared cameras, and availability of substitute technologies are a few of the factors hindering the growth of the infrared detector market.
Non-industrial vertical to dominate infrared detector market, in terms of size, during forecast period
The infrared detector market, by vertical, is segmented into industrial and nonindustrial. The infrared detector market for non-industrial vertical is expected to hold a dominant position during the forecast period. Military & defense and residential & commercial are major segments within the non-industrial vertical that generate the highest demand for infrared detectors, especially for people and motion sensing, temperature measurement, and security and surveillance applications.
Uncooled infrared detectors segment to hold largest share of infrared detector market and witness highest growth from 2020 to 2025
In terms of market size, the uncooled segment is expected to dominate the infrared detector market during the forecast period and is likely to witness the highest growth in the said market during the forecast period. The advantages of uncooled infrared detectors over cooled infrared detectors, such as low cost and smaller size, contributed to the leading position of this segment in the infrared detector market.
APAC to witness highest growth in market during forecast period
APAC is expected to witness the highest growth in the infrared detector market during the forecast period. A number of untapped verticals and applications; and growing awareness about infrared technology are expected to contribute to the fast growth of the infrared detector market in the region. People and motion sensing, and security and surveillance applications are expected to demonstrate higher growth compared with other applications in the region.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Market
4.2 Market, By Wavelength
4.3 Market in North America, By Country and Application
4.4 Market, By Type
4.5 Market, By Country (2019)
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Significant Adoption of Infrared Detectors in Motion and People Sensing Solutions
5.2.1.2 High Penetration of Infrared Detectors in Gas Analysis, Fire Detection, and Non-Contact Temperature Measurement Applications
5.2.1.3 Remarkable Popularity of Uncooled Infrared Detectors
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Stringent Import and Export Regulations for Infrared Cameras
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Infrared Detectors from Emerging Countries
5.2.3.2 Growing Application Areas of Infrared Spectroscopy Technique
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Decrease in Data Accuracy With Increasing Distance Between Detector and Object
5.2.4.2 Availability of Substitute Technologies
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
6 Infrared Detector Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Mercury Cadmium Telluride (MCT)
6.2.1 North America to Continue to Dominate Market for Mercury Cadmium Telluride Infrared Detectors During 2020-2025
6.3 Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs)
6.3.1 InGaAs Infrared Detectors Operate Mainly in Short-Wave Infrared Wavelength
6.4 Pyroelectric
6.4.1 People and Motion Sensing Application Drives Demand for Pyroelectric Infrared Detectors
6.5 Thermopile
6.5.1 Temperature Monitoring, Gas Monitoring, and Presence Detection are Key Applications of Thermopile Infrared Detectors
6.6 Microbolometer
6.6.1 Security and Surveillance Application is Expected to Drive Microbolometer Market During Forecast Period
6.7 Others
7 Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cooled Infrared Detector
7.2.1 Security and Surveillance Application Contributes Most to Growth of Market for Cooled Infrared Detectors
7.3 Uncooled Infrared Detector
7.3.1 Pyroelectric, Thermopiles, and Microbolometers are Most Commonly Used Uncooled Infrared Detectors
8 Market, By Wavelength
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Near Infrared and Short-Wave Infrared
8.2.1 Indium Gallium Arsenide and Mercury Cadmium Telluride Detectors are Popular Infrared Detectors That are Sensitive in NIR and SWIR Wavelengths
8.3 Mid-Wave Infrared
8.3.1 Security and Surveillance is Key Application Area of MWIR Detectors
8.4 Long-Wave Infrared
8.4.1 Pyroelectric, Thermopiles, and Microbolometers are Most Commonly Used Infrared Detectors in LWIR Wavelength
9 Infrared Detector Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 People and Motion Sensing
9.2.1 Advanced People Detection and Counting
9.2.1.1 Commercial Infrastructure Segment Generates High Demand for Infrared Detectors for Advanced People Detection and Counting
9.2.2 People/Motion Detection for Security Systems
9.2.2.1 Pyroelectric Sensors are Commonly Used in Security Systems for People and Motion Detection
9.3 Temperature Measurement
9.3.1 Non-Contact Temperature Measurement
9.3.1.1 Industrial Vertical Witnesses Significant Demand for Infrared Thermometers for Non-Contact Temperature Measurement Application
9.3.2 Contact-Based Temperature Measurement
9.3.2.1 Thermocouples are Highly Adopted in Contact-Based Temperature Measurement Applications Owing to Their Low Cost and Capacity to Measure Wide Range of Temperatures
9.4 Security and Surveillance
9.4.1 Military & Defense Vertical Contributes Significantly to Growth of Market for Security and Surveillance Application
9.5 Gas and Fire Detection
9.5.1 Infrared Technology is Being Used to Detect Gases Including Methane, Ammonia, Carbon Monoxide, and Carbon Dioxide
9.5.2 Non-Dispersive Infrared Gas Detection
9.6 Spectroscopy and Biomedical Imaging
9.6.1 APAC is Likely to Witness Increasing Adoption of Infrared Detectors for Spectroscopy and Biomedical Imaging Application During Forecast Period
9.7 Scientific Applications
9.7.1 North America to Dominate Market, in Terms of Size, for Scientific Applications During Forecast Period
10 Market, By Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Industrial
10.2.1 Automotive
10.2.1.1 Driver Vision Enhancement - Key Application Area for Infrared Detectors in Automotive Vertical
10.2.2 Aerospace
10.2.2.1 Security and Surveillance, Quality Inspection, and Vision Enhancement are Common Applications of Infrared Detectors in Aerospace Vertical
10.2.3 Semiconductor & Electronics
10.2.3.1 PCB Inspection, Wafer Inspection, and Machine Condition Monitoring are Key Applications for Which Infrared Detector-Enabled Devices are Used in Semiconductor & Electronics Vertical
10.2.4 Oil & Gas
10.2.4.1 Gas and Fire Detection is Critical Application Area for Infrared Detectors in Oil & Gas Industry
10.2.5 Others
10.3 Nonindustrial
10.3.1 Military & Defense
10.3.1.1 Vision Enhancement is Crucial Application Area of Infrared Detectors in Military & Defense Vertical
10.3.2 Residential & Commercial
10.3.2.1 People and Motion Sensing, Temperature Measurement, and Security and Surveillance are Primary Applications of Infrared Detectors in Residential & Commercial Vertical
10.3.3 Medical
10.3.3.1 Infrared Detectors are Primarily Adopted for Temperature Measurement Applications in Medical Segment
10.3.4 Scientific Research
10.3.4.1 Spectroscopy is Critical Application for Which Infrared Detectors are Used in Scientific Research
11 Geographic Analysis
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.1.1 US to Continue to Account for Largest Share of North American Market During 2020-2025
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.2.1 Canada Would Demand Infrared Detectors for use in Security and Surveillance Application During Forecast Period
11.2.3 Mexico
11.2.3.1 Structural Reforms in Mexico to Have Positive Impact on Market Growth
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 UK
11.3.1.1 UK to Continue to Capture Largest Share of Market in Europe From 2020 to 2025
11.3.2 Germany
11.3.2.1 People and Motion Sensing is Major Application for Which Infrared Detectors are Adopted in Germany
11.3.3 France
11.3.3.1 Market Growth in France is Primarily Driven By People and Motion Sensing Application
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.4.1 Temperature Measurement, and People and Motion Sensing Applications are Key Contributors to Growth of Market in Italy
11.3.5 Rest of Europe
11.4 APAC
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.1.1 Japan is Home to Various Prominent Infrared Detector Manufacturers
11.4.2 China
11.4.2.1 China Holds Immense Potential Market Growth in Industrial Vertical
11.4.3 Taiwan
11.4.3.1 People and Motion Sensing Application to Command Market in Taiwan During 2020-2025
11.4.4 Rest of APAC
11.5 RoW
11.5.1 South America
11.5.1.1 Brazil, Chile, and Argentina Fuel Market Growth in South America
11.5.2 Middle East
11.5.2.1 Oil & Gas Industry Boosts Demand for Infrared Detectors in Middle Eastern Market
11.5.3 Africa
11.5.3.1 Market Growth in Africa is Supported By People and Motion Sensing Application
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Ranking Analysis: Infrared Detector Market
12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.3.1 Visionary Leaders
12.3.2 Innovators
12.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators
12.3.4 Emerging Companies
12.4 Strength of Product Portfolio
12.5 Business Strategy Excellence
12.6 Competitive Situations and Trends
12.6.1 Product Launches
12.6.2 Expansions and Acquisitions
12.6.3 Partnerships and Contracts
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Key Players
13.1.1 Excelitas Technologies
13.1.2 Nippon Ceramic
13.1.3 Hamamatsu Photonics
13.1.4 Murata Manufacturing
13.1.5 FLIR Systems
13.1.6 Texas Instruments
13.1.7 OMRON Corporation
13.1.8 InfraTec
13.1.9 Lynred
13.1.10 TE Connectivity
13.2 Right to Win
13.3 Other Companies
13.3.1 Honeywell International
13.3.2 Raytheon Company
13.3.3 Laser Components
13.3.4 Drger
13.3.5 Vigo System
13.3.6 Xenics
13.3.7 Melexis
13.3.8 Fagus Grecon
13.3.9 Thorlabs
13.3.10 Semitec Corporation
