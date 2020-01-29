Infrared Detector Market Worth $683M by 2025 - Remarkable Popularity of Uncooled Infrared Detectors Drive Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infrared Detector Market by Type (MCT, InGaAs, Pyroelectric, Thermopile, Microbolometer, and Others), Technology (Cooled and Uncooled), Wavelength (NIR & SWIR, MWIR, and LWIR), Application, Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global infrared detector market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2025, to reach USD 683 million by 2025 from USD 498 million in 2020.



Significant adoption of infrared detectors for motion and people sensing devices drives market growth



The rising adoption of infrared technology for motion and people sensing solutions is one of the key driving factors for the infrared detector market growth. However, the stringent import and export regulations for infrared cameras, and availability of substitute technologies are a few of the factors hindering the growth of the infrared detector market.



Non-industrial vertical to dominate infrared detector market, in terms of size, during forecast period



The infrared detector market, by vertical, is segmented into industrial and nonindustrial. The infrared detector market for non-industrial vertical is expected to hold a dominant position during the forecast period. Military & defense and residential & commercial are major segments within the non-industrial vertical that generate the highest demand for infrared detectors, especially for people and motion sensing, temperature measurement, and security and surveillance applications.



Uncooled infrared detectors segment to hold largest share of infrared detector market and witness highest growth from 2020 to 2025



In terms of market size, the uncooled segment is expected to dominate the infrared detector market during the forecast period and is likely to witness the highest growth in the said market during the forecast period. The advantages of uncooled infrared detectors over cooled infrared detectors, such as low cost and smaller size, contributed to the leading position of this segment in the infrared detector market.



APAC to witness highest growth in market during forecast period



APAC is expected to witness the highest growth in the infrared detector market during the forecast period. A number of untapped verticals and applications; and growing awareness about infrared technology are expected to contribute to the fast growth of the infrared detector market in the region. People and motion sensing, and security and surveillance applications are expected to demonstrate higher growth compared with other applications in the region.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Market

4.2 Market, By Wavelength

4.3 Market in North America, By Country and Application

4.4 Market, By Type

4.5 Market, By Country (2019)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Significant Adoption of Infrared Detectors in Motion and People Sensing Solutions

5.2.1.2 High Penetration of Infrared Detectors in Gas Analysis, Fire Detection, and Non-Contact Temperature Measurement Applications

5.2.1.3 Remarkable Popularity of Uncooled Infrared Detectors

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Import and Export Regulations for Infrared Cameras

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Infrared Detectors from Emerging Countries

5.2.3.2 Growing Application Areas of Infrared Spectroscopy Technique

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Decrease in Data Accuracy With Increasing Distance Between Detector and Object

5.2.4.2 Availability of Substitute Technologies

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Infrared Detector Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Mercury Cadmium Telluride (MCT)

6.2.1 North America to Continue to Dominate Market for Mercury Cadmium Telluride Infrared Detectors During 2020-2025

6.3 Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs)

6.3.1 InGaAs Infrared Detectors Operate Mainly in Short-Wave Infrared Wavelength

6.4 Pyroelectric

6.4.1 People and Motion Sensing Application Drives Demand for Pyroelectric Infrared Detectors

6.5 Thermopile

6.5.1 Temperature Monitoring, Gas Monitoring, and Presence Detection are Key Applications of Thermopile Infrared Detectors

6.6 Microbolometer

6.6.1 Security and Surveillance Application is Expected to Drive Microbolometer Market During Forecast Period

6.7 Others



7 Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cooled Infrared Detector

7.2.1 Security and Surveillance Application Contributes Most to Growth of Market for Cooled Infrared Detectors

7.3 Uncooled Infrared Detector

7.3.1 Pyroelectric, Thermopiles, and Microbolometers are Most Commonly Used Uncooled Infrared Detectors



8 Market, By Wavelength

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Near Infrared and Short-Wave Infrared

8.2.1 Indium Gallium Arsenide and Mercury Cadmium Telluride Detectors are Popular Infrared Detectors That are Sensitive in NIR and SWIR Wavelengths

8.3 Mid-Wave Infrared

8.3.1 Security and Surveillance is Key Application Area of MWIR Detectors

8.4 Long-Wave Infrared

8.4.1 Pyroelectric, Thermopiles, and Microbolometers are Most Commonly Used Infrared Detectors in LWIR Wavelength



9 Infrared Detector Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 People and Motion Sensing

9.2.1 Advanced People Detection and Counting

9.2.1.1 Commercial Infrastructure Segment Generates High Demand for Infrared Detectors for Advanced People Detection and Counting

9.2.2 People/Motion Detection for Security Systems

9.2.2.1 Pyroelectric Sensors are Commonly Used in Security Systems for People and Motion Detection

9.3 Temperature Measurement

9.3.1 Non-Contact Temperature Measurement

9.3.1.1 Industrial Vertical Witnesses Significant Demand for Infrared Thermometers for Non-Contact Temperature Measurement Application

9.3.2 Contact-Based Temperature Measurement

9.3.2.1 Thermocouples are Highly Adopted in Contact-Based Temperature Measurement Applications Owing to Their Low Cost and Capacity to Measure Wide Range of Temperatures

9.4 Security and Surveillance

9.4.1 Military & Defense Vertical Contributes Significantly to Growth of Market for Security and Surveillance Application

9.5 Gas and Fire Detection

9.5.1 Infrared Technology is Being Used to Detect Gases Including Methane, Ammonia, Carbon Monoxide, and Carbon Dioxide

9.5.2 Non-Dispersive Infrared Gas Detection

9.6 Spectroscopy and Biomedical Imaging

9.6.1 APAC is Likely to Witness Increasing Adoption of Infrared Detectors for Spectroscopy and Biomedical Imaging Application During Forecast Period

9.7 Scientific Applications

9.7.1 North America to Dominate Market, in Terms of Size, for Scientific Applications During Forecast Period



10 Market, By Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Industrial

10.2.1 Automotive

10.2.1.1 Driver Vision Enhancement - Key Application Area for Infrared Detectors in Automotive Vertical

10.2.2 Aerospace

10.2.2.1 Security and Surveillance, Quality Inspection, and Vision Enhancement are Common Applications of Infrared Detectors in Aerospace Vertical

10.2.3 Semiconductor & Electronics

10.2.3.1 PCB Inspection, Wafer Inspection, and Machine Condition Monitoring are Key Applications for Which Infrared Detector-Enabled Devices are Used in Semiconductor & Electronics Vertical

10.2.4 Oil & Gas

10.2.4.1 Gas and Fire Detection is Critical Application Area for Infrared Detectors in Oil & Gas Industry

10.2.5 Others

10.3 Nonindustrial

10.3.1 Military & Defense

10.3.1.1 Vision Enhancement is Crucial Application Area of Infrared Detectors in Military & Defense Vertical

10.3.2 Residential & Commercial

10.3.2.1 People and Motion Sensing, Temperature Measurement, and Security and Surveillance are Primary Applications of Infrared Detectors in Residential & Commercial Vertical

10.3.3 Medical

10.3.3.1 Infrared Detectors are Primarily Adopted for Temperature Measurement Applications in Medical Segment

10.3.4 Scientific Research

10.3.4.1 Spectroscopy is Critical Application for Which Infrared Detectors are Used in Scientific Research



11 Geographic Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 US to Continue to Account for Largest Share of North American Market During 2020-2025

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Canada Would Demand Infrared Detectors for use in Security and Surveillance Application During Forecast Period

11.2.3 Mexico

11.2.3.1 Structural Reforms in Mexico to Have Positive Impact on Market Growth

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 UK

11.3.1.1 UK to Continue to Capture Largest Share of Market in Europe From 2020 to 2025

11.3.2 Germany

11.3.2.1 People and Motion Sensing is Major Application for Which Infrared Detectors are Adopted in Germany

11.3.3 France

11.3.3.1 Market Growth in France is Primarily Driven By People and Motion Sensing Application

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.4.1 Temperature Measurement, and People and Motion Sensing Applications are Key Contributors to Growth of Market in Italy

11.3.5 Rest of Europe

11.4 APAC

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.1.1 Japan is Home to Various Prominent Infrared Detector Manufacturers

11.4.2 China

11.4.2.1 China Holds Immense Potential Market Growth in Industrial Vertical

11.4.3 Taiwan

11.4.3.1 People and Motion Sensing Application to Command Market in Taiwan During 2020-2025

11.4.4 Rest of APAC

11.5 RoW

11.5.1 South America

11.5.1.1 Brazil, Chile, and Argentina Fuel Market Growth in South America

11.5.2 Middle East

11.5.2.1 Oil & Gas Industry Boosts Demand for Infrared Detectors in Middle Eastern Market

11.5.3 Africa

11.5.3.1 Market Growth in Africa is Supported By People and Motion Sensing Application



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis: Infrared Detector Market

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.3.1 Visionary Leaders

12.3.2 Innovators

12.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.4 Emerging Companies

12.4 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.5 Business Strategy Excellence

12.6 Competitive Situations and Trends

12.6.1 Product Launches

12.6.2 Expansions and Acquisitions

12.6.3 Partnerships and Contracts



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Excelitas Technologies

13.1.2 Nippon Ceramic

13.1.3 Hamamatsu Photonics

13.1.4 Murata Manufacturing

13.1.5 FLIR Systems

13.1.6 Texas Instruments

13.1.7 OMRON Corporation

13.1.8 InfraTec

13.1.9 Lynred

13.1.10 TE Connectivity

13.2 Right to Win

13.3 Other Companies

13.3.1 Honeywell International

13.3.2 Raytheon Company

13.3.3 Laser Components

13.3.4 Drger

13.3.5 Vigo System

13.3.6 Xenics

13.3.7 Melexis

13.3.8 Fagus Grecon

13.3.9 Thorlabs

13.3.10 Semitec Corporation



