Infrared Imaging Software Market to record USD 467.05 Million; Evolving Opportunities with Axis Communications AB and BAE Systems Plc -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global infrared imaging software market size is expected to grow by USD 467.05 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.57% between 2020 and 2025. The market structure is fragmented with the presence of several small-scale and large-scale vendors. The vendors are focusing on offering additional features and functionalities in package solutions to gain a competitive advantage over their rivals. During the forecast period, the competition in the market is expected to intensify with an increase in product extensions, technological innovations, and mergers and acquisitions. Gain actionable insights and make informed decisions. Download PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Infrared Imaging Software Market 2021-2025

The market is driven by the increasing adoption of video surveillance. The adoption of surveillance cameras has increased over recent years. This can be attributed to increased government spending on surveillance equipment. Surveillance cameras are also finding applications in the retail industry. End-users in the retail industry are increasingly adopting surveillance cameras to control the inflow and outflow of products. Thus, the increasing adoption of video surveillance cameras is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

In addition, the advent of infrared imaging in mobile phones is anticipated to further boost the growth of the infrared imaging software market. However, the growth potential in the market is expected to reduce due to intense competition among vendors.

Major Vendors in Infrared Imaging Software Market:

Axis Communications AB: The company offers a range of thermal cameras such as thermal modular cameras and AXIS Q86 PT thermal network cameras.

The company offers a range of thermal cameras such as thermal modular cameras and AXIS Q86 PT thermal network cameras. BAE Systems Plc: The company offers thermal camera cores such as MIR640 and TWV640.

The company offers thermal camera cores such as MIR640 and TWV640. Fortive Corp.: The company offers Infrared Imaging Software services under the brand Fluke.

The company offers Infrared Imaging Software services under the brand Fluke. Honeywell International Inc.: The company offers different thermal cameras like thermal ball, modum, thermal bullet, and high res thermal bullet.

The company offers different thermal cameras like thermal ball, modum, thermal bullet, and high res thermal bullet. L3Harris Technologies Inc.: The company offers a wide area Long Range Surveillance Sensor a highly sensitive infrared camera designed for long-range surveillance and security applications.

The company offers a wide area Long Range Surveillance Sensor a highly sensitive infrared camera designed for long-range surveillance and security applications. Leonardo Spa

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Testo SE and Co. KGaA

Thermoteknix Systems Ltd.

Purchase our full report to discover products offered by other vendors. Read Sample Report Before Purchasing

Infrared Imaging Software Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

Government sector - size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial sector - size and forecast 2020-2025

The government sector is the prime end-user in the market. The increasing use of surveillance cameras in aerospace and astronomy applications is driving the segment. The segment is also driven by increased government spending on the military sector for procuring advanced devices and products for executing effective and efficient military operations.

Infrared Imaging Software Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

Surveillance - size and forecast 2020-2025

Security - size and forecast 2020-2025

Automation maintenance - size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

The surveillance segment will have the largest share of the market. The growing adoption and installation of surveillance systems to ensure facility protection, operations monitoring, loss prevention, and employee safety at workplaces is driving the growth of the segment.

Infrared Imaging Software Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

37% of the market growth will come from North America during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing penetration of vendors in countries such as Canada and Mexico and rising awareness among end-users are driving the growth of the regional market. The increasing aging population in the country and the rising healthcare spending by the US government will also foster the growth of the infrared imaging software market in North America.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request Sample Report Now

Related Reports:

Infrared Imaging Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.57% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 467.05 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.32 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Axis Communications AB, BAE Systems Plc, Fortive Corp., Honeywell International Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Testo SE and Co. KGaA, and Thermoteknix Systems Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Surveillance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Security - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automation maintenance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Government sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Axis Communications AB

BAE Systems Plc

Fortive Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Leonardo Spa

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Testo SE and Co. KGaA

Thermoteknix Systems Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Infiniti Research, Inc.