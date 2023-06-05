Infrared Light-emitting Diode Market size is set to grow by USD 242.69 million from 2022 to 2027, Increasing integration of biometrics in consumer electronics to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global infrared light-emitting diode market size is estimated to grow by USD 242.69 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.09% during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to account for 67% of the global market growth. The region is a global manufacturing center for consumer electronics and other industrial products requiring infrared light-emitting diodes. Furthermore, infrared-emitting diodes are widely used in automotive applications such as driver monitoring and gesture control. The growing automobile production in APAC will drive the adoption of infrared light-emitting diodes, which ultimately drives the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the widespread acceptance of remote controls by major smart TV and game console manufacturers in the region is another factor driving the demand for infrared-emitting diodes in APAC. Hence, such factors drive the regional market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Infrared Light-emitting Diode Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Infrared Light-emitting Diode Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (Gallium arsenide LED and Aluminum gallium arsenide LED), application (consumer electronics, surveillance, automotive, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the gallium arsenide LED segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Gallium arsenide(GaAs) is a semiconductor that can emit light and is used in the LED field because of its direct bandgap. Furthermore, GaAs infrared emitting diodes are fast, which makes them suitable to be used in radio frequency (RF) devices such as mobile phones and microwave ovens, which are primarily used in military applications such as radar and smart weapons. Hence, such factors ultimately increase market revenue over the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region wise historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Infrared Light-emitting Diode Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

Increasing integration of biometrics in consumer electronics notably drives the infrared (IR) light-emitting diode (LED) market growth.

Some of the devices integrating complex eye-tracking systems into consumer devices such as smartphones, notebooks, and tablets include advanced computer chips, modern camera sensors, and highly efficient infrared light-emitting diodes.

Furthermore, these systems allow the device to detect the user's eye movements and besides common input methods, eye tracking and retinal scanning enable new intuitive interactions between humans and machines.

Moreover, based on information about the position of a reference object such as a screen, special software can detect exactly where the user is looking.

Hence, the application of biometrics in consumer electronics increases the demand for infrared light-emitting diodes, driving the infrared (IR) light-emitting diode (LED) market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing number of smart cities is a key trend that influences the Infrared (IR) LED Market growth.

The number of smart cities is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period with cutting-edge technologies such as big data and artificial intelligence carrying out tasks such as real-time video surveillance and emergency response.

Also, smart cities use multiple interconnected digital technologies to improve communication between devices, increase performance, reduce costs, and contribute to the efficient use of resources.

Such digital technologies include Smart Pole solutions that support intelligent transportation. These factors increase the demand for surveillance systems and related components such as infrared emitting diodes.

Hence, due to the increasing number of smart cities, the application of infrared light-emitting diodes will increase, which will drive the market over the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Indoor limitations of infrared light-emitting diodes are challenges hindering the IR Light-emitting Diode (LED) Market growth.

Given the reflective surfaces, indoor use of cameras with infrared-emitting diodes is not easy, whereas, in residential applications, infrared-emitting diodes tend to bounce off windows and reflect back onto the camera.

Thus, if the camera is pointed looking through a window, the video will be washed out. Furthermore, infrared cameras can be used indoors when there are open areas free of reflective surfaces, windows, or other objects but it does not perform optimally indoors.

Hence, the limitations on indoor infrared light-emitting diodes will have a negative impact on market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Infrared Light-emitting Diode Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the infrared light-emitting diode market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the infrared light-emitting diode market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the infrared light-emitting diode market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of infrared light-emitting diode market vendors

Related Reports:

The micro LED display market size is expected to increase by USD 11.50 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 78.61%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers micro LED display market segmentation by end-user (consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace and defense, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rise in demand for bright and power-efficient display panels is notably driving the micro LED display market growth.

The led lighting market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.35% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 34.82 billion. This led market research report extensively covers market segmentation by application (residential, commercial, outdoor, industrial, and others), product (luminaries and lamps), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).The declining manufacturing cost of LED lights is notably driving the market growth.

Infrared Light-emitting Diode Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.09% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 242.69 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.58 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 67% Key countries US, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adolf Wurth GmbH and Co. KG, ams OSRAM AG, Ennostar Inc., Epileds Technologies Inc., Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd., EXALOS AG, Excelitas Technologies Corp., High Power Lighting Corp., Kingbright Electronic Co. Ltd., Kioxia Corp., Lumileds Holding BV, Luna Innovations Inc., Marktech Optoelectronics Inc., Nichia Corp., ROHM Co. Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., Ushio America Inc., Vishay Intertechnology Inc., and Wolfspeed Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

