Infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market size is estimated to grow by USD 701.11 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.28% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 55% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Infrared Radiation Emitter and Receiver Market 2023-2027

Global infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market - Five forces

The global infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers –

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market – Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Global infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (consumer electronics, IR cameras and sensors, and remotes) and application (thermal heating, sensing monitoring and detection, imaging, data transmission, and others).

Consumer electronics will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing affordability of products such as smartphones is driving the global infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market. The adoption of advanced technologies is increasing with the rise in purchasing power. Advances in technology have eased the integration of miniature IR sensors into compact electronic devices such as smaller smartphones. These factors, in turn, will fuel the segment's growth during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market.

APAC is estimated to account for 55% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The adoption of infrared sensors is high in the region, owing to the presence of a large number of LED diode and IC manufacturers in countries such as China , Japan , and Taiwan. APAC is a global manufacturing hub of consumer electronic devices and other industrial products that need infrared emitters and receivers. IR sensors are extensively used in the manufacturing and testing of automotive parts. The increasing production of cars in APAC will drive the adoption of IR sensors. This, in turn, will propel the growth of the IR emitter and receiver market in the region during the forecast period.

Global infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing adoption of IR sensors is driving the growth of the global infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market.

The prices of IR sensors are declining, which is increasing their demand in APAC. This, in turn, will enable vendors to increase production capacity and reduce IR sensor fixed costs or units.

With rapid technological advances, IR sensors are being used in surveillance, automotive manufacturing and testing, gas and fire detection, IR spectroscopy, food and pesticide quality control, and other commercial imaging applications.

Thus, the increasing demand for IR sensors will drive the demand for IR transmitters and receivers during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The rising investments in autonomous cars are a key trend in the market.

Autonomous vehicles integrate numerous electronic devices, including forward collision warning, lane departure warning, front-view camera systems, backup aid, autonomous brake systems, optical encoders, and LiDAR scanning.

These cars require sophisticated LiDAR systems to automatically control vehicle speed, distance, and braking.

LiDAR systems integrate various components, including IR sensors and camera systems.

During the projection period, investments in autonomous vehicles will fuel the demand for IR emitters and receivers.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The high cost of InGaAs technology is challenging the growth of the market.

The short-wave infrared (SWIR) cameras use InGaAs technology for spectroscopic analyses owing to the high-peak wavelength of emitted light and the quantum efficiency of these sensors.

The InGaAs sensor architecture combines the silicon-based CMOS readout circuit with an InGaAs photosensitive array for the wavelength sensitivity of the sensor. However, this process is complex, time-consuming, and expensive.

Thus, the high production cost of the InGaAs technology-based sensors can impede the adoption of IR sensors, which will adversely affect the global infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market vendors

Related Reports:

The infrared (IR) sensors market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.24% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 224.7 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (commercial, healthcare, automotive, and others), technology (pyroelectric, thermopile, microbolometers, InGaAs, and MCT), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The infrared search and track (IRST) system market size is expected to increase to USD 879.44 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.15%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (aerospace and defense and civil) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Infrared Radiation (IR) Emitter and Receiver Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 179 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.28% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 701.11 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.46 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ams AG, Excelitas Technologies Corp., Fluke Corp., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Heraeus Holding GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Leonardo DRS Inc., LITE ON Technology Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., PI Manufacturing Corp., ROHM Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Thales Group, Toshiba Corp., TT Electronics Plc, Ushio Inc., VIGO System SA, and Vishay Intertechnology Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

