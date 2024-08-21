Infrared Radiation (IR) Emitter And Receiver Market size is set to grow by USD 677 million from 2024-2028, Increase in adoption of IR sensors boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market size is estimated to grow by USD 677 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.92% during the forecast period. Increase in adoption of ir sensors is driving market growth, with a trend towards integration of ir cores into smartphones. However, high cost of ingaas technology poses a challenge. Key market players include ams OSRAM AG, Excelitas Technologies Corp., Fluke Corp., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Heraeus Holding GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Leonardo DRS Inc., LITE ON Technology Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., PI Manufacturing Corp., ROHM Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Thales Group, Toshiba Corp., TT Electronics Plc, Ushio Inc., VIGO System SA, and Vishay Intertechnology Inc..

Infrared Radiation (IR) Emitter And Receiver Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.92% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 677 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.6 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled ams OSRAM AG, Excelitas Technologies Corp., Fluke Corp., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Heraeus Holding GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Leonardo DRS Inc., LITE ON Technology Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., PI Manufacturing Corp., ROHM Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Thales Group, Toshiba Corp., TT Electronics Plc, Ushio Inc., VIGO System SA, and Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Market Driver

The integration of infrared (IR) sensors in smartphones is on the rise due to cost reduction and sensor miniaturization. This trend is driven by the reduction of sensor die size, wafer-level packaging techniques, 3D integration, and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). IR sensors have various applications such as spot temperature measurement, photo editing, and thermal layer adjustment. With the increasing sales of smartphones, expected to surpass two billion units by the end of the forecast period, the demand for IR emitters and receivers is anticipated to grow significantly. This growth can be attributed to the cost savings from sensor miniaturization and the multifunctionality of IR sensors in mobile devices.

The Infrared (IR) emitter and receiver market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing trends in surveillance, digitalization, and various industry verticals. The armed forces and automotive sector are major consumers, utilizing IR technology for night vision and thermal imaging. The entertainment industry, including television, DVD players, and AC remote controls, also contributes to the market's expansion. Emerging economies with growing disposable incomes are expected to boost demand for IR imaging devices, sensors, and fire detection systems. In the manufacturing sector, IR sensors are used for automation and material modeling. The strategic market includes security and defense against terrorism, requiring advanced IR imaging technology for surveillance securities. Heat processes, motion tracking, and controller communication in IoT devices, gaming consoles, virtual reality, and smart home devices further expand the market's reach.

Market Challenges

The short-wave infrared (SWIR) camera market relies heavily on InGaAs technology for spectroscopic analyses due to its high peak wavelength and superior sensor efficiency. However, the use of InGaAs sensors presents challenges. Their high production cost, resulting from the complex and time-consuming process of combining silicon-based CMOS readout circuits with InGaAs photosensitive arrays, may hinder the adoption of IR sensors. This could negatively impact the global infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market growth during the forecast period.

The Infrared (IR) emitter and receiver market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand from various industries. Consumer electronics, including televisions, audio systems, and smart home devices, use IR for remote control. IR is also crucial for smart TVs, smart speakers, IoT devices, gaming consoles, and virtual reality. Infrared technology is used in surveillance systems, security cameras, and night vision devices for motion detection and thermal heating. The historical period has seen IR's integration in biometric systems like fingerprint and face recognition. Infrared LEDs are used in access control, perimeter security, and monitoring. The market includes IR emitters for spectral ranges like Near Infrared, Short Wavelength, Medium Wavelength, Long Wavelength, and Far Infrared. IR is used in data transmission, telecommunication, military applications, and even drones and uncrewed aerial vehicles. Despite these opportunities, challenges include ensuring compatibility with various IR spectral ranges and improving IR sensor technology for better accuracy and reliability.

Segment Overview

This infrared radiation (ir) emitter and receiver market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Consumer electronics

1.2 IR cameras and sensors

1.3 Remotes Application 2.1 Thermal heating

2.2 Sensing monitoring and detection

2.3 Imaging

2.4 Data transmission

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Consumer electronics- The global infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market is experiencing growth due to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies and rising purchasing power. Older technologies such as fixed-lens cameras, portable media players, feature phones, e-readers, and analog TVs have seen a decline in sales. However, this trend has been offset by the growing popularity of newer technologies like smartphones, digital TVs, compact-system cameras, and tablets. The consumer electronics market is expanding, leading to an increased demand for IR emitters and receivers, which are essential for signal decoding and encoding in various electronic devices. IR emitters and receivers also find applications in camera and gesture recognition. The penetration of smartphones and tablets, along with the demand for high-quality cameras, is driving the market for IR emitters and receivers. Technological advancements have enabled the easy integration of miniature IR sensors into compact devices, such as smaller smartphones. For instance, Apple's introduction of the TrueDepth Camera and Sensor System in iPhone X, which includes a dedicated IR camera for deep image analysis, has boosted the demand for IR emitters and receivers. These developments will continue to fuel the growth of the global IR emitter and receiver market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Infrared radiation (IR) emitters and receivers play a crucial role in various consumer electronics and industrial applications. IR technology is used in remote controls for consumer electronics such as televisions, audio systems, and smart home devices. IR is also used in smart TVs, smart speakers, IoT devices, gaming consoles, and virtual reality systems for controller communication and motion tracking. Infrared radiation is further employed in the telecommunication industry for data transmission and in the military and surveillance sectors for night vision, thermal heating, and sensing monitoring. The IR market includes a diverse range of spectral ranges, including near infrared, short wavelength, medium wavelength, long wavelength, and far infrared. IR emitters and receivers find applications in various industries such as consumer electronics, telecommunications, military, and surveillance. IR technology is used for imaging, data transmission, thermal heating, and sensing monitoring. IR emitters are used to transmit signals, while IR receivers are used to detect and interpret those signals. IR technology is essential for enabling seamless communication between devices and improving the functionality of various systems. The market for IR emitters and receivers is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing demand for smart devices and advanced technologies in various industries.

Market Research Overview

Infrared Radiation (IR) emitters and receivers have gained significant traction in various industries due to their versatile applications. IR technology is extensively used in consumer electronics, particularly in televisions, audio systems, and smart home devices, for remote control and communication between devices. IR is also integral to smart TVs, smart speakers, IoT devices, gaming consoles, and virtual reality systems for motion tracking and controller communication. In the security sector, IR technology is used in surveillance systems, including security cameras and night vision devices, for motion detection and perimeter security. IR sensors are also used in biometric systems, such as fingerprint recognition and face recognition, for access control and monitoring. Historically, IR technology has been used in military applications, telecommunication, and the defense sector for thermal heating, sensing monitoring, imaging, data transmission, and heat processes. With digitalization and the rising integration of IR technology in various industry verticals, its applications continue to expand. These include the automotive sector, entertainment sector, emerging economies, and the manufacturing industry, among others. IR emitters and receivers are available in different spectral ranges, including near infrared, short wavelength, medium wavelength, long wavelength, and far infrared. IR technology is also used in thermal heating, sensing monitoring, imaging, data transmission, and various industrial applications, such as material modeling and automation. IR technology's applications extend to verticals like telecommunication, military, and surveillance, where it is used for strategic market purposes, such as monitoring and defense against terrorism. Infrared LEDs are used in various applications, including IR imaging devices, fire detection, and automation. The IR emitter and receiver market is expected to continue growing due to the increasing demand for IR technology in various industry verticals.

