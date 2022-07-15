Infrared Radiation (IR) Emitter and Receiver Market Size to Grow by USD 470.89 million, ams AG and FLIR Systems Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Read the report with TOC on "Infrared Radiation (IR) Emitter and Receiver Market Analysis Report by End-user (consumer electronics, IR cameras and sensors, and remotes) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025". View our Report Snapshot

Major Five Infrared Radiation (IR) Emitter and Receiver Companies: Key Offerings

ams AG - The company offers IR emitters and receivers such as APDB-00 and APDE-00

The company offers IR emitters and receivers such as APDB-00 and APDE-00 FLIR Systems Inc. - The company offers IR emitters and receivers such as MarkIR emitters which is used in IR cameras for surveillance purposes.

The company offers IR emitters and receivers such as MarkIR emitters which is used in IR cameras for surveillance purposes. Honeywell International Inc. - The company offers SE3470-003 which is an IR emitter used for remote control application.

The company offers SE3470-003 which is an IR emitter used for remote control application. Koninklijke Philips NV - The company offers OVU412000 IR-RECEIVER which is used for audio and home theatre.

The company offers OVU412000 IR-RECEIVER which is used for audio and home theatre. LITE-ON Technology Corp. - The company offers LTE-C216R-14 which is an IR emitter and receiver

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Infrared Radiation (IR) Emitter And Receiver Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

Consumer electronics - size and forecast 2020-2025

IR cameras and sensors - size and forecast 2020-2025

remotes - size and forecast 2020-2025

Infrared Radiation (IR) Emitter And Receiver Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Do you want to learn about the contribution of each segment of the market? View an Exclusive Sample Report

Revenue-generating End-User Segments

The consumer electronics segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. This growth will be driven by factors such as the growing affordability of products such as smartphones.

Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 55% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as increasing car production in APAC will drive the adoption of IR sensors. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. China is a key country for the infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market in APAC.

Related Reports:

RF Amplifier Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Mixed Signal SoC Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Infrared Radiation (IR) Emitter And Receiver Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.02% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 470.89 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.07 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ams AG, FLIR Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LITE-ON Technology Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., OSRAM Licht AG, Texas Instruments Inc., Thales Group, and Vishay Intertechnology Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Electronic Components Market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End user

5.3 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 IR cameras and sensors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: IR cameras and sensors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: IR cameras and sensors - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Remotes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Remotes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Remotes - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End user

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by End user

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 24: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ams AG

Exhibit 45: ams AG - Overview



Exhibit 46: ams AG - Business segments



Exhibit 47: ams AG - Key news



Exhibit 48: ams AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 49: ams AG - Segment focus

10.4 FLIR Systems Inc.

Exhibit 50: FLIR Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 51: FLIR Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 52: FLIR Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 53: FLIR Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 54: FLIR Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 55: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 56: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 57: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 58: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 60: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 61: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 62: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 63: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

10.7 LITE-ON Technology Corp.

Exhibit 65: LITE-ON Technology Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 66: LITE-ON Technology Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: LITE-ON Technology Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: LITE-ON Technology Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 69: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 72: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 OSRAM Licht AG

Exhibit 74: OSRAM Licht AG - Overview



Exhibit 75: OSRAM Licht AG - Business segments



Exhibit 76: OSRAM Licht AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: OSRAM Licht AG - Segment focus

10.10 Texas Instruments Inc.

Exhibit 78: Texas Instruments Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Texas Instruments Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 81: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Texas Instruments Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Thales Group

Exhibit 83: Thales Group - Overview



Exhibit 84: Thales Group - Business segments



Exhibit 85: Thales Group - Key news



Exhibit 86: Thales Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: Thales Group - Segment focus

10.12 Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Exhibit 88: Vishay Intertechnology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Vishay Intertechnology Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 90: Vishay Intertechnology Inc.- Key news



Exhibit 91: Vishay Intertechnology Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Vishay Intertechnology Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 93: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 94: Research Methodology



Exhibit 95: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 96: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 97: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio