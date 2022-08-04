Infrared Search And Track (IRST) System Market Size to Grow by USD 879.44 million, ASELSAN AS and HGH Systemes Infrarouges SAS Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Market 2022-2026: Scope

The infrared search and track (IRST) system market report covers the following areas:

Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

ASELSAN AS, Excelitas Technologies Corp., HGH Systemes Infrarouges SAS, Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Safran SA, Thales Group, and Tonbo Imaging India Pvt Ltd. are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

ASELSAN AS - The company offers an infrared search and track (IRST) system that is designed for maritime platforms in order to passively detect and track multiple air and surface vehicles and missiles with its staring sensors.

Thales Group - The company offers an infrared search and track (IRST) system that provides a permanent 360-degree panoramic day and night air and surface surveillance without any blind sector.

Leonardo Spa - The company offers an infrared search and track (IRST) system that is designed and developed to satisfy the more demanding requirements of 5th generation fighter aircraft with an embedded solution where it comprises two Line Replaceable Units, a Sensor Head Unit, and a Processor Unit.

Lockheed Martin Corp. - The company offers an infrared search and track (IRST) system that is used to detect and track airborne threats with weapon-quality accuracy, increasing pilot reaction time and improving survivability.

Northrop Grumman Corp. - The company offers an infrared search and track (IRST) system that provides a 360-degree, protective sphere of situational awareness and warns of incoming aircraft and missile threats, as well as provides day and night vision.

Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Aerospace and Defense: This segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Aerospace and defense organizations are adopting infrared search and track IRST systems. Thus, the rise in the adoption of infrared search and track IRST systems will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.



Civil

Geography

North America : This region will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as a significant increase in R&D spending in countries such as the US.

: This region will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as a significant increase in R&D spending in countries such as the US.

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist infrared search and track (IRST) system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the infrared search and track (IRST) system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the infrared search and track (IRST) system market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of infrared search and track (IRST) system market vendors

Infrared Search And Track (IRST) System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.15% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 879.44 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.33 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, France, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ASELSAN AS, Excelitas Technologies Corp., HGH Systemes Infrarouges SAS, Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Safran SA, Thales Group, and Tonbo Imaging India Pvt Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Research Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Civil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Civil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Civil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Civil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Civil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ASELSAN AS

Exhibit 89: ASELSAN AS - Overview



Exhibit 90: ASELSAN AS - Business segments



Exhibit 91: ASELSAN AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: ASELSAN AS - Segment focus

10.4 HGH Systemes Infrarouges SAS

Exhibit 93: HGH Systemes Infrarouges SAS - Overview



Exhibit 94: HGH Systemes Infrarouges SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: HGH Systemes Infrarouges SAS - Key offerings

10.5 Leonardo Spa

Exhibit 96: Leonardo Spa - Overview



Exhibit 97: Leonardo Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Leonardo Spa - Key news



Exhibit 99: Leonardo Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Leonardo Spa - Segment focus

10.6 Lockheed Martin Corp.

Exhibit 101: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 104: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Northrop Grumman Corp.

Exhibit 106: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 109: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 111: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Rheinmetall AG

Exhibit 116: Rheinmetall AG - Overview



Exhibit 117: Rheinmetall AG - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Rheinmetall AG - Key news



Exhibit 119: Rheinmetall AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Rheinmetall AG - Segment focus

10.10 Safran SA

Exhibit 121: Safran SA - Overview



Exhibit 122: Safran SA - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Safran SA - Key news



Exhibit 124: Safran SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Safran SA - Segment focus

10.11 Thales Group

Exhibit 126: Thales Group - Overview



Exhibit 127: Thales Group - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Thales Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Thales Group - Segment focus

10.12 Tonbo Imaging India Pvt Ltd.

Exhibit 130: Tonbo Imaging India Pvt Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Tonbo Imaging India Pvt Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Tonbo Imaging India Pvt Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

