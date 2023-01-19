Infrared Sensors Major Players for 2023 to 2027 in Germany and Globally researched by Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global infrared sensors market size is estimated to grow by USD 224.7 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.24% during the forecast period. APAC will account for 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. ams OSRAM AG, Elmos Semiconductor AG, Excelitas Technologies Corp., FUJI and Co., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Honeywell International Inc., InfraTec GmbH, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Melexis NV, Nippon Avionics Co. Ltd., Nippon Ceramic Co. Ltd., OMRON Corp, Parallax Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Thales Group, Zhengzhou Winsen Electronics Technology Co Ltd., and Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd among the top players, For insights on vendor offerings, Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Infrared Sensors Market 2023-2027

Global infrared (IR) sensors market - Five forces

The global infrared (IR) sensors market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Global infrared (IR) sensors market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global infrared (IR) sensors market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (commercial, healthcare, automotive, and others), technology (pyroelectric, thermopile, microbolometers, InGaAs, and MCT), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth of the commercial segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The increasing popularity of smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and bluetooth headsets has raised the demand for infrared sensors. Infrared sensors are used in a variety of applications, including cameras and gesture recognition systems. The market is being driven by rising smartphone and tablet penetration, as well as increased demand for high-quality cameras.

Geography overview

By geography, the global infrared sensors market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global infrared sensors market.

APAC will account for 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The top producers of consumer electronics include nations like China , South Korea , and Japan . Companies have established their manufacturing facilities in the area due to the region's great supply of raw materials and its affordable labor and construction expenses. The demand for infrared sensors to be incorporated into consumer electronics will rise as demand for these products rises.

Global infrared (IR) sensors market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increase in the number of burglaries is a major factor driving the market growth.

Numerous nations, including the Netherlands , Denmark , Sweden , Belgium , Brazil , Costa Rica , and Australia , are experiencing an increase in burglaries. With the live video feed at their fingertips, homeowners can detect an intruder and take the appropriate action.

, , , , , , and , are experiencing an increase in burglaries. With the live video feed at their fingertips, homeowners can detect an intruder and take the appropriate action. An alarm circuit integrated into the LED emits and senses presence, helping in intruder detection.

The need for smart homes is rising globally to prevent and reduce theft, which will drive the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The adoption of night vision technologies in smart doorbells is another factor supporting the market growth .

. Since most burglaries happen at night, it is essential to adopt devices that function properly there. Owners will be informed of any intrusion because these smart doorbells incorporate motion sensor technology.

Hence, more firms are concentrating on offering smart doorbells that offer clear HD vision both during the day and at night. The market will be driven by the inclusion of infrared sensors in smart doorbells due to features like night vision technology that will increase the demand for such integration.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The impact of environmental conditions on infrared sensors will be a major challenge for market growth.

Rain, fog, dust, sunlight, and wind are a few examples of environmental factors that might affect the proper functioning of infrared sensors. The infrared sensors may pick up unwanted and confused signals due to atmospheric effects that scatter the transmitted infrared radiation or harsh sun glare. Infrared detection equipment is sensitive to rain, fog, dust, and smoke.

Therefore, any external interference to the infrared light that the target is emitting leads to inaccurate detection, which therefore results in faulty measurement. Therefore, such functional and operational problems and the inability of infrared sensors in crucial circumstances might result in a reduction in market share, which will hinder the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this infrared (IR) sensors market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the infrared (IR) sensors market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the infrared (IR) sensors market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the infrared (IR) sensors market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of infrared (IR) sensors market vendors

Infrared Sensors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 179 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.24% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 224.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.75 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ams OSRAM AG, Elmos Semiconductor AG, Excelitas Technologies Corp., FUJI and Co., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Honeywell International Inc., InfraTec GmbH, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Melexis NV, Nippon Avionics Co. Ltd., Nippon Ceramic Co. Ltd., OMRON Corp, Parallax Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Thales Group, Zhengzhou Winsen Electronics Technology Co Ltd., and Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global infrared sensors market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global infrared sensors market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Technology Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

7.3 Pyroelectric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Pyroelectric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Pyroelectric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Pyroelectric - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Pyroelectric - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Thermopile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Thermopile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Thermopile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Thermopile - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Thermopile - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Microbolometers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Microbolometers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Microbolometers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Microbolometers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Microbolometers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 InGaAs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on InGaAs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on InGaAs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on InGaAs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on InGaAs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 MCT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on MCT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on MCT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on MCT - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on MCT - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 75: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 76: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 77: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 79: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 117: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 119: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 120: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 121: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 122: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 123: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 124: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 125: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 126: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 127: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ams OSRAM AG

Exhibit 128: ams OSRAM AG - Overview



Exhibit 129: ams OSRAM AG - Business segments



Exhibit 130: ams OSRAM AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: ams OSRAM AG - Segment focus

12.4 Elmos Semiconductor AG

Exhibit 132: Elmos Semiconductor AG - Overview



Exhibit 133: Elmos Semiconductor AG - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Elmos Semiconductor AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Elmos Semiconductor AG - Segment focus

12.5 Excelitas Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 136: Excelitas Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Excelitas Technologies Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Excelitas Technologies Corp. - Key offerings

12.6 FUJI and Co.

Exhibit 139: FUJI and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 140: FUJI and Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: FUJI and Co. - Key offerings

12.7 Hamamatsu Photonics KK

Exhibit 142: Hamamatsu Photonics KK - Overview



Exhibit 143: Hamamatsu Photonics KK - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Hamamatsu Photonics KK - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Hamamatsu Photonics KK - Segment focus

12.8 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 146: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 149: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 InfraTec GmbH

Exhibit 151: InfraTec GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 152: InfraTec GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: InfraTec GmbH - Key offerings

12.10 Leonardo Spa

Exhibit 154: Leonardo Spa - Overview



Exhibit 155: Leonardo Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Leonardo Spa - Key news



Exhibit 157: Leonardo Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Leonardo Spa - Segment focus

12.11 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 159: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 162: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 OMRON Corp

Exhibit 164: OMRON Corp - Overview



Exhibit 165: OMRON Corp - Business segments



Exhibit 166: OMRON Corp - Key news



Exhibit 167: OMRON Corp - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: OMRON Corp - Segment focus

12.13 Parallax Inc.

Exhibit 169: Parallax Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Parallax Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: Parallax Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 172: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 173: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 174: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 175: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 177: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 178: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 179: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 180: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 181: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 Texas Instruments Inc.

Exhibit 182: Texas Instruments Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 183: Texas Instruments Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 184: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 185: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 186: Texas Instruments Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Thales Group

Exhibit 187: Thales Group - Overview



Exhibit 188: Thales Group - Business segments



Exhibit 189: Thales Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 190: Thales Group - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 191: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 192: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 193: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 194: Research methodology



Exhibit 195: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 196: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 197: List of abbreviations

